Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction: BTTS Value & Goal Scorer Picks - October 4

Arsenal welcome West Ham to the Emirates looking to bounce back from their shock 1-0 defeat to the Hammers in February, with new signing Viktor Gyokeres eager to make his mark against weaker opposition after scoring three times in home wins over Leeds and Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo's immediate impact at West Ham has been promising, with the Portuguese boss implementing a more direct style that could exploit Arsenal's defensive vulnerabilities out wide, where their full-backs tend to leave gaps when drifting inside.

Both teams have found the net regularly in recent meetings, and with West Ham's improved attacking threat under Nuno - who saw both teams score in 16 of his final 21 games at Forest - this London derby promises goals despite Arsenal's otherwise solid defensive record.

Arsenal vs. West Ham prediction: who will win? For today's Arsenal vs West Ham matchup, our predictive model gives the Gunners a 75% chance of defeating the Hammers. Pre-game probabilities Arsenal 1/5 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % West Ham 14/1 Arsenal: 75% win probability Dominant defensive record with just 3 goals conceded in 6 matches

Strong league position sitting 3rd with 13 points from 6 games

Excellent attacking output with 12 goals scored, matching Liverpool's tally West Ham: 25% win probability Woeful defensive record conceding 14 goals in just 6 matches

Relegation form with only 4 points from 6 games, sitting 19th

Poor recent form with just 1 win in their last 5 matches (DLLWL)

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model harnesses insights from top Premier League football experts. Instead of scouring hundreds of analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to gauge the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analysing football predictions, statistics, and expert opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. These confidence levels are then averaged to create an 'expert opinion' win probability—capturing the collective intelligence of the football industry's most respected Premier League analysts.

Arsenal vs. West Ham Odds

Arsenal vs. West Ham preview

Arsenal head into this clash with genuine title ambitions but carrying the sting of last season's shock 1-0 defeat to the Hammers at the Emirates, courtesy of Jarrod Bowen's clinical finish that stunned the home faithful.

Nuno Espirito Santo's arrival has already shifted West Ham's approach, with the Portuguese manager trusting his midfield duo of Lucas Paqueta and Mateus Fernandes to drive the ball forward rather than relying on centre-backs, creating a more direct style that could exploit Arsenal's tendency to leave gaps wide.

Viktor Gyokeres will be desperate to make his mark in this fixture after a quiet start to life in North London, though his home record of 37 goals in 32 league appearances for Sporting suggests the Emirates could be the perfect stage for his breakthrough moment.

The Gunners' defensive solidity has been impressive with just three goals conceded in their last six outings, but Bowen's track record of goals or assists in three consecutive away meetings with Arsenal proves West Ham know how to trouble this backline.

Arsenal's full-backs pushing high and drifting inside during build-up play could leave space for West Ham's rejuvenated wide players to exploit, particularly with their full-backs now getting forward to support attacks under Nuno's more progressive system.

Both teams have recent history of finding the net in this fixture, with West Ham unbeaten in their last two league visits to North London and showing they thrive when written off as underdogs in hostile territory.