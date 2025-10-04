Leeds vs Tottenham Prediction: Draw Value & Goal Scorer Picks - October 4

Leeds United welcome Tottenham to Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime with both sides looking to break their recent habit of sharing points, as the Whites have drawn three of seven matches this season while Spurs have split points in three of their last four outings.

Daniel Farke's Leeds sit 12th with eight points from six games and have shown impressive resilience against top opposition, including a spirited 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last week that followed their gritty performances against Newcastle and a 2-1 win over Wolves.

Tottenham arrive after a gruelling midweek Champions League trip to Norway where they rescued a 2-2 draw with Bodo/Glimt, and Thomas Frank's men will need to manage fatigue while dealing with a Leeds side that has had a full week to prepare for this clash.

Leeds vs. Tottenham prediction: who will win? For today's Leeds vs Tottenham matchup, our predictive model gives Spurs a 68% chance of defeating Leeds. Pre-game probabilities Leeds 7/4 Moneyline Win % 32 % 68 % Tottenham 29/20 Leeds: 32% win probability Poor recent form with just 2 wins from 6 matches and currently sitting in the bottom half

Negative goal difference of -3 (6 scored, 9 conceded) suggests struggles at both ends

Inconsistent performances reflected in their DWLDL recent form pattern showing lack of momentum Tottenham: 68% win probability Superior league position sitting 5th with 11 points compared to Leeds in 12th with 8 points

Strong attacking output with 11 goals scored in 6 matches, averaging 1.83 goals per game

Solid defensive record conceding just 4 goals in 6 games, matching Arsenal's defensive stability

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model harnesses insights from top Premier League football experts. Instead of scouring hundreds of analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to gauge the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analysing football predictions, statistics, and expert opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. These confidence levels are then averaged to create an 'expert opinion' win probability—capturing the collective intelligence of the football industry's most respected Premier League analysts.

Leeds vs. Tottenham Odds

Leeds vs. Tottenham preview

Leeds have shown impressive fight in their Premier League return, sitting comfortably in 12th with eight points from six matches and proving they can mix it with quality opposition after that spirited 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last weekend.

Tottenham arrive at Elland Road off the back of a gruelling midweek Champions League trip to Norway, where they needed two late own goals to salvage a 2-2 draw with Bodo/Glimt after falling 2-0 behind.

That European jaunt could prove costly for Thomas Frank's side, especially with Spurs having drawn three of their last four matches despite showing plenty of fighting spirit in rescue acts.

The Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha has been a revelation since his Bayern Munich loan move, already netting three goals this season including crucial strikes against Manchester City and Wolves.

Leeds' defensive record remains a concern with clean sheets proving elusive, but their ability to find the net against strong opposition suggests this could develop into another entertaining affair.

Both sides have shown they can produce goals and drama in equal measure, making this Saturday lunchtime clash an intriguing test of character and quality at Elland Road.