Premier League Best Bets Today: United's Defence & Tottenham's Draw Trend

Saturday's Premier League slate delivers compelling betting value across four marquee matchups, with Manchester United's defensive struggles and Tottenham's recent draw trend headlining the action.
United's failure to keep a clean sheet in seven matches makes both teams to score an enticing play against Sunderland at Old Trafford, while Spurs arrive at Elland Road having drawn three of their last four contests.
Our expert analysis identifies key angles from Arsenal hosting West Ham to Chelsea welcoming Liverpool, with sharp picks backed by concrete data and form trends that smart bettors can capitalise on.
Premier League betting tips
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|12:30 PM
@
|3:00 PM
@
|3:00 PM
Leeds vs. Tottenham betting tips
Tottenham made a promising start under Thomas Frank but have struggled for consistency lately, drawing three of their last four matches.
The midweek Champions League trip to Norway against Bodo/Glimt could have taken its toll on Spurs' legs and focus.
Leeds United at Elland Road presents a tough test for any visiting side, especially one showing recent signs of fatigue.
Tottenham's recent form suggests they're finding it difficult to close out victories, making them vulnerable to sharing the points.
The pattern of draws in Spurs' recent fixtures indicates this could be another stalemate at a traditionally difficult away venue.
Manchester United vs. Sunderland betting tips
Manchester United continue to struggle defensively across all competitions this season, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their seven matches.
United's only two victories this term have come with both teams finding the net, establishing a clear pattern.
Sunderland showed they can trouble established Premier League sides by securing a victory at Nottingham Forest in their last outing.
The Black Cats are newly promoted but have demonstrated they possess the quality to score against top-flight opposition.
United's defensive fragility at Old Trafford was exposed when Burnley managed two goals despite losing, giving Sunderland realistic hope of getting on the scoresheet.
Bruno Fernandes remains Manchester United's most reliable attacking threat despite missing a penalty against Brentford last week.
As United's captain and primary creative force, Fernandes consistently gets into scoring positions throughout matches.
The Portuguese midfielder has maintained his goal threat even during United's difficult start to the season.
With United expected to dominate possession against newly-promoted Sunderland, Fernandes should have multiple opportunities to find the net.
His penalty-taking duties and free-kick prowess provide additional routes to goal beyond open play chances.