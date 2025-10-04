Premier League Best Bets Today: United's Defence & Tottenham's Draw Trend

Saturday's Premier League slate delivers compelling betting value across four marquee matchups, with Manchester United's defensive struggles and Tottenham's recent draw trend headlining the action.

United's failure to keep a clean sheet in seven matches makes both teams to score an enticing play against Sunderland at Old Trafford, while Spurs arrive at Elland Road having drawn three of their last four contests.

Our expert analysis identifies key angles from Arsenal hosting West Ham to Chelsea welcoming Liverpool, with sharp picks backed by concrete data and form trends that smart bettors can capitalise on.