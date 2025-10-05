Brentford vs Manchester City Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds - October 5

Manchester City arrive at Brentford looking to extend their six-game unbeaten streak and bounce back from a frustrating late equaliser against Monaco in midweek.

The Bees present a genuine test with their perfect home record under Keith Andrews this season, having already claimed notable scalps against Aston Villa and Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium.

With Erling Haaland in red-hot form with 15 goals across his last eight appearances and City's recent dominance in this fixture, the visitors carry clear favouritism despite Brentford's impressive home fortress.

Brentford vs. Manchester City prediction: who will win? For today's Brentford vs Manchester City matchup, our predictive model gives City a 75% chance of defeating the Bees. Pre-game probabilities Brentford 15/4 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Manchester City 13/20 Brentford: 25% win probability Poor defensive record allowing 11 goals in 6 matches

Inconsistent form with losses in 3 of their 6 league games

Negative goal difference of -2 highlighting struggles at both ends of the pitch Manchester City: 75% win probability Superior attacking prowess with 14 goals scored in just 6 matches (2.33 per game)

Defensive resilience conceding only 6 goals in 6 games

Strong recent form with two wins in their last three outings despite early season struggles

Manchester City head to west London carrying the weight of two late equalisers that have denied them what should have been six straight wins, with Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Monaco being the latest frustration.

Brentford's perfect home record under Keith Andrews faces its sternest test yet, having beaten Villa and United while earning a credible point against Chelsea, though those results perhaps flatter a side still finding its feet.

Erling Haaland arrives in devastating form with 15 goals across his last eight matches for club and country, making him the obvious danger man for a City side that demolished Burnley 5-1 last weekend.

The Norwegian's scoring streak will be tested by a Brentford defence that has kept things tight at home, though City have historically had the upper hand in this fixture with three wins in four meetings before last season's entertaining 2-2 draw.

Both sides have shown a tendency to leak goals recently, with City conceding cheap strikes and Brentford yet to draw a blank in any competition this season.

Pep Guardiola will demand his side convert dominance into three points after controlling games without getting the rewards, while Andrews knows his unbeaten home run represents the perfect platform to announce his arrival as Brentford boss.