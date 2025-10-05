Everton vs Crystal Palace Prediction: Eagles Value Pick & Odds - October 5

Everton host Crystal Palace at Goodison Park with both sides heading in opposite directions, as the Toffees struggle through a four-match winless streak while the Eagles soar on an impressive unbeaten run that includes victories over Liverpool and Dynamo Kyiv.

Palace arrive on Merseyside generating chances at an elite level with 11.3 xG across their last five matches, ranking second only to Arsenal in Expected Points, while Everton have managed just 1.4 xG in their previous two league outings.

Despite Palace's superior form, history favours the home side with Everton unbeaten in their last seven league meetings and the Eagles winless in their previous 10 away trips to Goodison Park.

Everton vs. Crystal Palace prediction: who will win? For today's Everton vs Crystal Palace matchup, our predictive model gives Palace a 75% chance of defeating the Toffees. Pre-game probabilities Everton 3/2 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Crystal Palace 19/10 Everton: 25% win probability Poor recent form showing inconsistency (DLDWW includes three matches without wins)

Struggled to find the net regularly (7 goals scored vs Palace's 8 despite same fixtures played)

Lower league position reflects underperformance (10th place, 4 points behind Palace) Crystal Palace: 75% win probability Unbeaten record across six matches (0 defeats vs Everton's 2 losses)

Superior defensive organisation (3 goals conceded compared to Everton's 6)

Higher league position with better points per game (12 points from 6 matches vs 8 from 6)

At Sporting Post, our unique prediction model harnesses insights from top Premier League football experts. Instead of scouring hundreds of analyses across the web, you can rely on our predictions to gauge the market's overall sentiment. We scan trusted sources, analysing football predictions, statistics, and expert opinions, and our AI assigns a confidence level to each prediction. These confidence levels are then averaged to create an 'expert opinion' win probability—capturing the collective intelligence of the football industry's most respected Premier League analysts.

Everton vs. Crystal Palace Odds

Everton vs. Crystal Palace preview

Everton are in a concerning patch at Goodison Park, managing just 1.4 xG across their last two league matches and looking increasingly blunt in attack despite their summer additions.

Crystal Palace arrive on Merseyside riding a wave of confidence after their impressive victory over Liverpool and a solid Conference League debut, generating an outstanding 11.3 xG across their last five matches in all competitions.

The Eagles have been creating chances at an elite level under Oliver Glasner, recording seven big chances against Liverpool alone, yet they remain surprisingly undervalued by bookmakers despite sitting second only to Arsenal for Expected Points this season.

Everton's struggles against top-half opposition at home last term should concern David Moyes, particularly with Palace looking like genuine contenders and carrying momentum from three straight wins.

While Palace have historically struggled at Goodison Park without a win in their last 10 away league meetings, their current form suggests this could finally be the fixture where they break that unwanted streak.

With both sides having fully fit squads available, this clash could hinge on Palace's ability to convert their superior chance creation against an Everton defence that has looked vulnerable despite their recent clean sheets.