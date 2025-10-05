Premier League Best Bets Today: Haaland's Hot Streak & Palace Value

Crystal Palace arrive at Goodison Park in magnificent form, remaining unbeaten across all competitions this season while winning their last three matches. Their momentum is undeniable.

Everton's struggles are evident in their winless run of four games, with their last two league outings producing woeful expected goals totals of just 0.7. The Toffees look toothless in attack.

Palace's attacking output has been impressive, generating 11.3 expected goals across their last five league and European fixtures. Their creativity and clinical finishing give them a clear edge.

The Eagles showed no signs of European fatigue after their midweek continental debut, demolishing Aston Villa 3-0 the following Sunday. Their squad depth and fitness levels appear excellent.

Everton's home advantage counts for little given their current malaise. Palace possess the quality and confidence to exploit the hosts' defensive frailties and claim all three points.