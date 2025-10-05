Premier League Best Bets Today: Haaland's Hot Streak & Palace Value

Manchester City's eight-game scoring streak through Erling Haaland headlines a Premier League Sunday packed with clear betting angles and value spots.
The Citizens visit Brentford as heavy favourites while Crystal Palace look to extend their unbeaten run against a struggling Everton side that's managed just 0.7 xG across their last two matches.
Our expert analysis breaks down the standout picks, player props, and exact score bets that offer the best value across today's Premier League action.
Premier League betting tips
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|2:00 PM
@
|2:00 PM
@
|4:30 PM
@
|4:30 PM
Everton vs. Crystal Palace betting tips
Crystal Palace arrive at Goodison Park in magnificent form, remaining unbeaten across all competitions this season while winning their last three matches. Their momentum is undeniable.
Everton's struggles are evident in their winless run of four games, with their last two league outings producing woeful expected goals totals of just 0.7. The Toffees look toothless in attack.
Palace's attacking output has been impressive, generating 11.3 expected goals across their last five league and European fixtures. Their creativity and clinical finishing give them a clear edge.
The Eagles showed no signs of European fatigue after their midweek continental debut, demolishing Aston Villa 3-0 the following Sunday. Their squad depth and fitness levels appear excellent.
Everton's home advantage counts for little given their current malaise. Palace possess the quality and confidence to exploit the hosts' defensive frailties and claim all three points.
Pino has emerged as a genuine goal threat for Palace despite joining late in the transfer window. His 14 shots across six appearances demonstrate his willingness to test opposing keepers.
The Spanish winger ranks third in expected goals for Palace in league play, trailing only established forwards Mateta and Sarr. His positioning and finishing ability make him a live wire in the final third.
Everton's defensive vulnerabilities have been exposed repeatedly this season, with midfielders finding the net against them in three consecutive matches. Pino fits the profile perfectly.
His La Liga pedigree, where he scored four goals last season, suggests he possesses the quality to find the net at Premier League level. Palace's attacking system suits his strengths perfectly.
The odds represent strong value for a player whose influence continues to grow within Palace's setup. His shot accuracy and eye for goal make him a shrewd anytime scorer selection.
Brentford vs. Manchester City betting tips
Manchester City arrive in excellent form with six games unbeaten, winning four of those outings. The Citizens have historically dominated this fixture, claiming victory in three of the last four meetings between these sides.
Brentford's home fortress appears vulnerable against top opposition, particularly given their mixed recent form with just one win in their last five matches across all competitions. City's quality and depth should prove decisive.
The visitor's attacking prowess has been on full display this season, with Guardiola's men scoring at least three goals in every league victory. Their clinical edge in the final third gives them a significant advantage.
City's midweek Champions League commitments haven't slowed their domestic momentum, suggesting their squad depth can handle fixture congestion effectively. Brentford lack the quality to exploit any potential fatigue.
This represents solid value for a side that rarely drops points against teams outside the traditional big six. The odds reflect City's class advantage in this matchup.
Haaland enters this fixture in sensational form, finding the net in eight consecutive games for club and country. His recent output of 15 goals during this run demonstrates his current predatory instincts.
The Norwegian striker has been virtually unstoppable this season, failing to score in just one of his eight appearances across all competitions for City. His consistency makes him a banker for goals.
Brentford's defence will face their toughest test of the season against Haaland's movement and finishing ability. The Bees have struggled to contain elite forwards this campaign.
Wednesday's double against Monaco showcased Haaland's ability to deliver in crucial moments. His hunger for goals remains insatiable, making him a prime candidate to continue his scoring streak.
At these odds, backing Haaland to find the net represents excellent value given his current form and City's attacking dominance. He's simply too prolific to ignore.