Orioles vs Pirates Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For September 9

The Baltimore Orioles welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates to Camden Yards on Tuesday in what could be a telling late-season clash between two clubs still fighting for respectability.

Baltimore enters as the stronger side despite their struggles, carrying a 66-77 record compared to Pittsburgh's 64-80 mark, with the betting market backing the home team at -132 on the moneyline.

With Kyle Bradish taking the mound for the Orioles against Pittsburgh's Mike Burrows, this matchup will test whether Baltimore can exploit their slight offensive edge against a Pirates team that has shown surprising resilience on the road.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction: who will win? For tonight's Baltimore Orioles vs Pittsburgh Pirates matchup, our predictive model gives the Orioles a 67% chance of defeating the Pirates. Pre-game probabilities Baltimore Orioles -155 Moneyline Win % 67 % 33 % Pittsburgh Pirates +138 Baltimore Orioles: 67% win probability Strong offensive production with 620 runs scored this season

Recent momentum with four wins in their last five games (LWWWW)

Home field advantage at Camden Yards where they're looking to build on late-season surge Pittsburgh Pirates: 33% win probability Worst offense in National League with just 522 runs scored in 144 games

Poor road performance as part of their .444 winning percentage

Recent struggles with only two wins in last five games (LLLWW)

Orioles vs. Pirates Odds

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview

Both clubs arrive at Camden Yards limping toward the finish line, with Baltimore (66-77) and Pittsburgh (64-80) playing out the string in what's been a disappointing season for each franchise.

The Pirates bring a surprisingly solid pitching staff that ranks 13th in ERA at 3.91, led by starter Mike Burrows who's posted a respectable 4.06 ERA across 84 innings in his young career.

Baltimore counters with Kyle Bradish, whose 3.57 career ERA gives the Orioles their best chance to capitalize on home field advantage despite their 25th-ranked team ERA of 4.66.

Pittsburgh's offense has been anemic all season, ranking dead last in MLB with just 3.6 runs per game and a woeful .233 team batting average that's made life difficult for their decent pitching staff.

The Orioles provide a bit more pop with 172 home runs compared to Pittsburgh's 102, though their bullpen remains shaky with just a 64.7% save percentage.

With both teams well out of playoff contention, this becomes a showcase for individual players looking to finish strong and potentially earn roster spots for next season's campaigns.

Key stats 1 Baltimore sits 12th in the American League with a 66-77 record (.462), 16 games behind first-place Toronto 2 The Orioles have allowed 702 runs this season, ranking among the worst in the AL with a minus-82 run differential 3 Pittsburgh sits last in the NL Central at 64-80 (.444), posting the third-worst record in the National League 4 The Pirates have managed just 522 runs this season, the lowest offensive output in all of Major League Baseball

