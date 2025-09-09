Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction: Expert Picks & Pitching Edge - September 9

The Colorado Rockies face a daunting task Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, taking on a Los Angeles squad sitting 39 games ahead in the standings and holding a commanding 73% win probability according to predictive models.

While the Dodgers enter as heavy -310 favorites behind Emmet Sheehan's steady 9-4 record, Colorado gets German Marquez on the mound looking to play spoiler against a team that's struggled with consistency down the stretch.

The 9.5 total suggests both offenses could find success, with LA averaging over five runs per game while the Rockies' pitching staff ranks dead last with a 6.01 ERA.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 54% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Dodgers -310 Moneyline Win % 54 % 46 % Colorado Rockies +262 Los Angeles Dodgers: 54% win probability Strong offensive production averaging 5.01 runs per game (722 runs in 144 games)

Solid home field advantage with NL West Division leadership at 80-64 record

Balanced run differential of +97 showing consistency on both sides of the ball Colorado Rockies: 46% win probability Worst record in baseball at 40-104 with a .278 winning percentage

Terrible run prevention allowing 6.35 runs per game (915 runs allowed)

Massive run differential of -372 indicating systemic problems throughout roster

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies preview

The Colorado Rockies arrive at Dodger Stadium carrying the weight of one of baseball's most dismal seasons, sitting at 40-103 and averaging just 3.8 runs per game while their pitching staff has been torched for a league-worst 6.01 ERA.

German Marquez takes the mound for Colorado looking to salvage some pride in what's been a forgettable campaign, though he'll face a Dodgers lineup that's been one of baseball's most potent offensive forces, averaging over five runs per contest.

Los Angeles enters this matchup riding high with 79 wins and boasting the kind of balanced attack that makes September dangerous, combining solid pitching depth with an offense that's clubbed 209 home runs.

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Emmet Sheehan, who's posted a respectable 4.33 ERA in limited action and represents the kind of emerging talent that could be crucial as LA prepares for October baseball.

While Colorado's season has been defined by struggles on both sides of the ball, including a brutal save percentage of just 53.1% from their bullpen, they'll look to play spoiler against a Dodgers team that can't afford to overlook anyone down the stretch.

This late-season clash highlights the stark contrast between a franchise building for the future and another with championship aspirations, making for compelling viewing despite the records.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers sit first in NL West with 80-64 record (.556 winning percentage) 2 Colorado Rockies are dead last in NL West at 40-104 (.278 winning percentage) 3 Dodgers have scored 722 runs while allowing 625 (+97 run differential) 4 Rockies have managed just 543 runs while surrendering 915 (-372 run differential)

