Marlins vs Nationals Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For September 9

The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on Tuesday night in a matchup where both teams are looking to salvage something from disappointing seasons.

Miami enters as slight favourites at -144 despite their 66-77 record, while Washington sits 58-84 but has shown resilience as road underdogs throughout the campaign.

The pitching duel between veteran Mitchell Parker and rising star Eury Perez could determine the outcome in what projects as a closely contested affair with the total set at 9 runs.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals matchup, our predictive model gives the Nationals a 62% chance of defeating the Marlins. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins -125 Moneyline Win % 38 % 62 % Washington Nationals +114 Miami Marlins: 38% win probability Struggling recent form with just 1 win in last 5 games (LWLLL)

Poor run differential allowing 731 runs while scoring only 623

Higher winning percentage (.458) creates inflated expectations despite similar record to Nationals Washington Nationals: 62% win probability Better recent form with 3 wins in last 5 games (WWWLW vs LWLLL)

Superior run differential despite worse record (616 runs scored vs 623 for Miami)

Less porous pitching allowing 780 runs vs Miami's 731 runs against

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals preview

The Miami Marlins host Washington at loanDepot park Tuesday night in what amounts to a late-season audition for both clubs, with Miami (66-77) still showing more fight than the visiting Nationals (58-84).

Mitchell Parker takes the ball for Washington despite a concerning 5.07 ERA and tendency to allow traffic on the basepaths, while Miami counters with Eury Perez, who's been far more reliable with a 3.84 ERA across his young career.

The Nationals have been brutal on the road and rank near the bottom in team defense, making life difficult for a pitching staff that's already surrendered the fourth-most runs in baseball.

Miami's offense has been modestly better than Washington's, though neither team strikes fear into opposing pitchers at this point in what's been a forgettable campaign for both franchises.

The Marlins bullpen holds a slight edge with a 63.6% save rate compared to Washington's struggling 66.7% mark, which could prove decisive in what projects as a competitive contest.

With both teams playing out the string, expect a loose, entertaining game where young players get extended looks as organizations evaluate their future rosters.

Key stats 1 Miami Marlins sit 11th in the National League at 66-78 (.458), seventh games out of wild card contention 2 Washington Nationals rank dead last in the NL East at 59-84 (.413), 25 games behind division leader Philadelphia 3 The Marlins have scored 623 runs but allowed 731, posting a -108 run differential that ranks 11th worst in the NL 4 Washington owns the second-worst run differential in baseball at -164, scoring just 616 runs while surrendering 780

