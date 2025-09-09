MLB Best Bets September 9: Judge, Harper Props Lead Tuesday's Top Picks

Tuesday's MLB slate features several intriguing matchups with clear betting edges, led by struggling pitchers facing favorable opponents.
Sean Manaea's recent woes against Philadelphia create value at +105 for the over on earned runs, while Aaron Judge's dominant history versus Casey Mize makes his total bases prop a standout play.
Our expert analysis breaks down the most profitable angles across tonight's games, including player props backed by head-to-head data and situational trends that sharp bettors are targeting.
MLB best bets
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|6:45 PM
@
|6:45 PM
@
|7:05 PM
@
|7:15 PM
Phillies vs. Mets betting tips
Sean Manaea has been wildly inconsistent since his season debut, posting a concerning 5.60 ERA through 10 appearances with just a 1-2 record.
The lefty has allowed over 2.5 earned runs in five of his last six outings, including a brutal five-run performance against Detroit on September 1.
Philadelphia presents a nightmare matchup for Manaea, as the Phillies are hitting a robust .284 against him across 95 career at-bats.
Key Phillies hitters like Bryson Stott, Bryce Harper, and Nick Castellanos have all found success against the struggling southpaw.
With Manaea's recent form and Philadelphia's proven track record against him, this line offers solid value for bettors looking to back the Phillies offense.
Harper has dominated Sean Manaea historically, going 6-for-16 lifetime against the Mets lefty with a home run already on his resume.
The Phillies slugger performs better against left-handed pitching, hitting .271 this season compared to his overall .261 average.
While Harper has cashed this bet just once in his last four games, his track record against Manaea is too strong to ignore.
Harper has recorded a hit in three of his last four contests, showing he's seeing the ball well heading into this favorable matchup.
Given Manaea's recent struggles and Harper's historical success against him, this could be the perfect spot for the future Hall of Famer to break out.
Yankees vs. Tigers betting tips
Aaron Judge may have cooled slightly since returning from the IL, but the reigning AL MVP is still posting elite numbers at .321 with 43 home runs.
Judge owns Casey Mize completely, going 5-for-7 lifetime against the Tigers righty with two doubles and two RBIs in those matchups.
Mize has been struggling mightily over the last couple months, making this an ideal spot for Judge to break out of his September power drought.
The Yankees slugger maintains a strong .318 average against right-handed pitching this season, giving him another edge in this matchup.
Judge's combination of historical success against Mize and the pitcher's recent struggles makes this total bases bet a confident play.
Braves vs. Cubs betting tips
Monday's series opener between these teams was a pitcher's duel with just three runs scored through five innings and minimal offensive production overall.
Cubs starter Cade Horton has been lights out, allowing two runs or fewer in nine consecutive starts with just four earned runs during that stretch.
Horton completely shut down Atlanta last week, holding the Braves hitless through five innings in a dominant performance.
The Braves offense has been anemic in September, ranking dead last in both batting average and wOBA against right-handed pitching this month.
Chicago's offense hasn't been much better, hitting just .217 with a weak .137 ISO in September, setting up another low-scoring early game.
Betting on the MLB?
