MLB Best Bets September 9: Judge, Harper Props Lead Tuesday's Top Picks

Sean Manaea has been wildly inconsistent since his season debut, posting a concerning 5.60 ERA through 10 appearances with just a 1-2 record.

The lefty has allowed over 2.5 earned runs in five of his last six outings, including a brutal five-run performance against Detroit on September 1.

Philadelphia presents a nightmare matchup for Manaea, as the Phillies are hitting a robust .284 against him across 95 career at-bats.

Key Phillies hitters like Bryson Stott, Bryce Harper, and Nick Castellanos have all found success against the struggling southpaw.

With Manaea's recent form and Philadelphia's proven track record against him, this line offers solid value for bettors looking to back the Phillies offense.