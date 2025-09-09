Yankees vs Tigers Prediction: Home Field Advantage & Best Bets - September 9

The Detroit Tigers head to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night with momentum on their side, sitting two games ahead of the Yankees at 82-62 despite being road underdogs at +110.

While New York leads the majors in runs per game at 5.24, Detroit's solid pitching staff has held opponents to just 3.90 ERA this season, setting up an intriguing clash between offense and defense.

Casey Mize takes the mound for the Tigers against Will Warren, with Detroit looking to extend their advantage in what could be a pivotal late-season series.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers matchup, our predictive model gives the Tigers a 57% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -155 Moneyline Win % 43 % 57 % Detroit Tigers +145 New York Yankees: 43% win probability Defensive struggles evident in 609 runs allowed despite solid offensive numbers

Inconsistent recent performance with mixed WWLWL form heading into this matchup

Lower winning percentage at .559 compared to Tigers' .569 despite playing one fewer game Detroit Tigers: 57% win probability Superior offensive output with 695 runs scored vs Yankees' 749, but better run differential efficiency

Stronger recent form showing resilience with LWLWL compared to Yankees' inconsistent WWLWL

Better defensive fundamentals allowing just 608 runs against compared to many AL teams

Yankees vs. Tigers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers preview

The Yankees find themselves in an interesting position as they welcome Detroit to the Bronx, with the Tigers actually sitting two games ahead in the standings at 82-62 compared to New York's 80-63 record.

Detroit's Casey Mize brings a solid 4.22 ERA to the mound, though he's been inconsistent with a 22-24 career record, while the Yankees counter with Will Warren, who's struggled to a 5.13 ERA this season.

New York's offense leads baseball in runs per game at 5.24, powered by their 243 home runs, but they'll face a Tigers pitching staff that ranks 11th in MLB with a 3.90 team ERA.

The betting market shows respect for Detroit despite playing on the road, installing the Tigers as slight favorites at -130, which speaks to their recent form and pitching advantage.

Both bullpens have been shaky this season, with the Yankees converting just 63.8% of save opportunities while Detroit sits at 65.5%, setting up potential late-game drama at Yankee Stadium.

This matchup could prove crucial for both teams' playoff positioning, as every game matters down the stretch with less than three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Key stats 1 New York Yankees sit 3rd in AL East at 80-63 (.559), trailing division leader Toronto by 2 games 2 Detroit Tigers lead AL Central at 82-62 (.569), holding a 9-game cushion over second place Cleveland 3 Yankees offense ranks among AL's best with 749 runs scored, 140 more than Tigers' 695 4 Detroit's recent form shows inconsistency at 2-3 in last 5 games (LWLWL) while Yankees split 3-2 (WWLWL)

