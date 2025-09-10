Orioles vs Pirates Prediction: Expert Picks & Stats For September 10

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles meet at Camden Yards on Wednesday in a contest between two clubs whose seasons have fallen short of expectations, with Pittsburgh (64-80) sitting just four games behind Baltimore (66-77) in a race to avoid the American League East basement.

All eyes will be on the pitching matchup featuring Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who brings a dominant 1.97 ERA and 365 career strikeouts to face struggling Orioles starter Tyler Wells and his 4.06 ERA.

With Pittsburgh listed as slight underdogs at +102 despite their superior pitching advantage, this game offers value seekers a chance to back the visiting Pirates in what should be a competitive affair.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction: who will win? For tonight's Baltimore Orioles vs Pittsburgh Pirates matchup, our predictive model gives the Orioles a 54.5% chance of defeating the Pirates. Pre-game probabilities Baltimore Orioles +126 Moneyline Win % 54.5 % 45.5 % Pittsburgh Pirates -145 Baltimore Orioles: 54.5% win probability Superior offensive production (623 runs scored vs Pirates' 524)

Better recent form momentum (WLWWW vs Pirates' LLLLW)

Home field advantage with stronger run differential (-81 vs Pirates' -70) Pittsburgh Pirates: 45.5% win probability MLB's second-worst offense with just 524 runs scored in 145 games

Terrible recent form losing four straight before last win (LLLLW)

Poor road performance as one of NL's bottom-tier teams (13th in National League)

Orioles vs. Pirates Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview

Two struggling teams clash at Camden Yards Wednesday night, with both the Pirates (64-80) and Orioles (66-77) looking to salvage something from disappointing seasons.

The pitching matchup features intrigue as Paul Skenes, despite his stellar 1.97 ERA and 365 career strikeouts, takes on Tyler Wells and an Orioles lineup that's managed 172 home runs this year.

Baltimore's offense has been more productive, averaging 4.34 runs per game compared to Pittsburgh's league-worst 3.6, though both teams have struggled with consistency down the stretch.

The Pirates enter as slight underdogs at +102, which feels generous given their superior pitching staff has allowed just 591 runs compared to Baltimore's 702.

Wells brings a respectable 4.06 ERA to the mound, but facing a Pirates team that's been quietly solid defensively with a .986 fielding percentage could pose challenges.

With both clubs well out of playoff contention, this becomes a showcase for individual performances and development as they eye 2026.

Key stats 1 Baltimore Orioles sit 5th in AL East at 67-77 (.465), 16 games behind division leader Toronto 2 Pittsburgh Pirates rank 5th in NL Central at 64-81 (.441), 25 games back of Milwaukee 3 Orioles have scored 623 runs but allowed 704, giving them a -81 run differential 4 Pirates rank worst offensively in their division with just 524 runs scored, 70 fewer than next-lowest St. Louis

