Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction: Home Field Advantage & Best Bets - September 10

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the struggling Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, with the home side sitting as heavy -196 favorites against a Colorado club that owns the worst record in baseball at 40-104.

Blake Snell takes the ball for LA against Kyle Freeland in what shapes up as a classic mismatch between a playoff-bound Dodgers squad averaging over 5 runs per game and a Rockies offense that ranks dead last in MLB at just 3.8 runs scored per contest.

While the Dodgers should cruise to victory, the steep price tag has some sharp bettors eyeing Colorado's +162 moneyline as potential value in a sport where anything can happen over nine innings.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 51% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Dodgers -350 Moneyline Win % 51 % 49 % Colorado Rockies +280 Los Angeles Dodgers: 51% win probability Strong offensive production with 729 runs scored, ranking 4th in NL

Solid run differential at +102 (729 scored, 627 allowed)

Competitive 81-64 record puts them in playoff contention Colorado Rockies: 49% win probability Worst record in baseball at 40-105 (.276 winning percentage)

Terrible pitching allows 922 runs, most in all of baseball

Massive -377 run differential (545 scored, 922 allowed)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies preview

The Rockies limp into Dodger Stadium carrying the worst record in baseball at 40-104, but they'll send veteran lefty Kyle Freeland to the mound against Blake Snell in what should be a fascinating pitching matchup.

Colorado's offense has been brutal all season, ranking dead last in runs per game at 3.8, while their pitching staff owns the worst ERA in baseball at 6.00.

Snell has been solid for Los Angeles with a 3.19 career ERA, and he'll be backed by a Dodgers offense that's been one of the best in baseball, averaging over five runs per game.

The pitching disparity tells the story here, with LA's staff posting a respectable 4.08 ERA while Colorado has allowed nearly two more runs per nine innings.

Los Angeles enters this contest sitting pretty at 80-64 and looking to keep pace in the competitive National League playoff race.

While the Rockies have shown they can play spoiler at times, their bullpen has been particularly unreliable with just a 52% save percentage compared to the Dodgers' more dependable relief corps.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers sit first in the NL West Division with 81 wins from 145 games (.559 winning percentage) 2 Colorado Rockies are last in the NL West with just 40 wins from 145 games (.276 winning percentage) 3 The Dodgers have scored 729 runs and allowed 627, giving them a +102 run differential 4 Colorado has the worst run differential in baseball at -377, scoring only 545 runs while allowing 922

