Marlins vs Nationals Prediction: Best Betting Odds & Analysis - September 10

The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night in what shapes up as a classic clash between two teams heading in opposite directions.

Miami enters as -130 favourites despite both clubs struggling this season, with the Nationals' woeful 5.30 team ERA (29th in MLB) making them attractive underdogs at +110.

With Jake Irvin taking the mound for Washington against Miami's Eury Perez, this matchup could hinge on which starting pitcher can provide much-needed stability for their respective squads.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals matchup, our predictive model gives the Nationals a 59% chance of defeating the Marlins. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins -160 Moneyline Win % 41 % 59 % Washington Nationals +140 Miami Marlins: 41% win probability Worst pitching in NL East, allowing 738 runs in 145 games

Poor recent form with three losses in last five games (LLWLL)

Bottom-tier offense in division, scoring only 628 runs this season Washington Nationals: 59% win probability Strong recent form with four wins in last five games (WWWWL)

Better run differential despite poor record, scoring 623 runs vs 785 allowed

Road advantage as visiting team against struggling home competition

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals preview

Two clubs looking to finish the season on a positive note square off at loanDepot park Wednesday night, with the Nationals visiting Miami in what should be a competitive late-season clash.

Washington enters this matchup having struggled mightily on the pitching side, ranking 29th in team ERA at 5.30 while allowing 780 total runs this season.

Jake Irvin takes the ball for the Nationals with a career 4.91 ERA, facing a Miami offense that has been slightly more productive, averaging 4.33 runs per game compared to Washington's 4.3.

The Marlins counter with young Eury Perez, who brings a much more promising 3.84 career ERA and solid 1.119 WHIP to the mound against a Nationals lineup that has managed just 138 home runs this season.

Miami's bullpen holds a slight edge with a 63.6% save percentage, though both teams have shown inconsistency in late-game situations throughout this disappointing campaign.

With neither club in postseason contention, expect both sides to give younger players extended looks as they evaluate talent for 2026.

Key stats 1 Miami sits 11th in the National League with a 66-79 record, 19 games below Philadelphia who leads the NL East 2 Washington ranks dead last in the NL East at 60-84, trailing Miami by six games in the standings 3 The Marlins average 4.33 runs per game while allowing 5.09, creating a -110 run differential that ranks 25th in MLB 4 Washington's pitching struggles show with 785 runs allowed in 144 games (5.45 per game), worst in the National League

