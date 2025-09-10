MLB Best Bets September 10: Elite Pitchers Dominate Wednesday Slate

Wednesday's 15-game MLB slate features some of the league's most dominant pitchers in perfect spots, with elite arms like Chris Sale, Freddy Peralta, and Paul Skenes set to take the mound against struggling lineups.

Our expert analysis identifies clear betting value in pitcher props and team totals, particularly targeting Sale's strikeout potential against a Cubs offense that's striking out at 22% against lefties and Ohtani's total bases prop facing a pitcher he's 6-for-8 against with two homers.

From low-scoring affairs in Atlanta to home run hunting at Coors Field, we've broken down the top betting angles with statistical backing and sharp line movement to guide your Wednesday action.

MLB best bets Game Time Pick @ 2:35 PM Brewers moneyline ( -135 ) @ 2:35 PM Freddy Peralta Under 1.5 earned runs ( -105 ) @ 7:15 PM First 5 innings Under 4 ( -110 ) @ 10:10 PM Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 total bases ( -130 ) Rangers vs. Brewers betting tips @ Brewers moneyline Milwaukee boasts a massive offensive advantage, ranking in the top two league-wide in runs per game, hits per game, batting average, and on-base percentage. Freddy Peralta brings Cy Young finalist credentials to the mound with a 16-5 record, 2.50 ERA, and 1.07 WHIP through 29 starts this season. His underlying metrics rank in the top 25% of the league in xERA, expected batting average, average exit velocity, and hard-hit rate allowed. Texas starter Merrill Kelly trails significantly in all those key pitching metrics, creating a clear mismatch on the mound. Milwaukee has won 11 of Peralta's last 15 starts, showing how dominant he's been for this team down the stretch. Brewers moneyline @ Freddy Peralta Under 1.5 earned runs Peralta posted a microscopic 0.32 ERA in August and hasn't allowed an earned run in his last five starts, showing elite current form. The Rangers have managed just a .229 batting average against him across 35 career at-bats while striking out 19 times. His opponents are hitting just .190 against him this season, ranking among the best marks in baseball for qualified starters. Texas ranks in the bottom half of the league in key offensive categories including runs per game and batting average. Peralta's ability to limit hard contact gives him an excellent chance to continue his scoreless streak against a struggling Rangers offense. Freddy Peralta Under 1.5 earned runs Braves vs. Cubs betting tips @ First 5 innings Under 4 Chris Sale takes the mound for Atlanta coming off eight straight starts allowing six earned runs total while completing at least six innings each time. The Cubs rank 24th in wOBA and 26th in average against left-handed pitching since August 1, making them unlikely to solve Sale's dominance. Atlanta ranks dead last in wOBA against righties this month, struggling mightily to create offense against Jameson Taillon. The first two games of this series produced just three runs combined through the first five innings of each contest. Both starting pitchers should keep this game scoreless early, continuing the trend we've seen throughout this series. First 5 innings Under 4 Dodgers vs. Rockies betting tips @ Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 total bases Ohtani owns a ridiculous 6-for-8 career record against Kyle Freeland with two home runs, showing clear dominance over the Rockies starter. The Japanese superstar is hitting .345 in September with three homers already, including a two-homer game over the weekend. He's already gone deep five times this season against Colorado pitching, establishing a clear pattern of success. Freeland is having a brutal campaign and Ohtani's .282 average against left-handed pitching shows no platoon disadvantage. With 48 homers on the season, Ohtani sits just two shy of 50 and should be motivated to reach that milestone against favorable matchups. Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 total bases

