Yankees vs Tigers Prediction: Expert Odds & Best Bets - September 10

The Detroit Tigers head to Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night carrying an 82-62 record and road favorite status against a Yankees team fighting to keep pace in the playoff race at 80-63.

Jack Flaherty takes the mound for Detroit looking to build on a solid 3.82 ERA campaign, while Carlos Rodon counters for New York as the Yankees seek to capitalize on their league-leading 5.24 runs per game at home.

With Detroit favored at -196 despite playing on the road, this matchup presents an intriguing clash between the Tigers' balanced attack and the Yankees' power-heavy lineup that leads MLB with 243 home runs.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers matchup, our predictive model gives the Tigers a 56% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -165 Moneyline Win % 44 % 56 % Detroit Tigers +143 New York Yankees: 44% win probability Second place in AL East behind Toronto despite similar record

Higher runs allowed at 4.31 per game (621 runs against in 144 games)

Inconsistent recent form with LWWLW showing vulnerability in key spots Detroit Tigers: 56% win probability Superior AL Central division leadership with 83-62 record (.572 winning percentage)

Strong offensive production averaging 4.88 runs per game (707 runs in 145 games)

Solid recent momentum with WLWLW form showing competitive balance

Yankees vs. Tigers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers preview

The Tigers roll into the Bronx riding high with an 82-62 record that has them positioned as road favorites against a Yankees squad that's been struggling to find consistency down the stretch.

Jack Flaherty takes the ball for Detroit with a solid 3.76 FIP this season, facing off against Carlos Rodon, whose 1.226 WHIP suggests he's been fighting command issues lately.

New York's offense leads the majors with 5.24 runs per game and 243 home runs, but their pitching staff has been leaky, surrendering 4.32 runs per nine innings.

The Yankees' bullpen has been particularly concerning with 21 blown saves and just a 63.8% save percentage, while Detroit's relief corps has been more reliable despite their own struggles.

With the Tigers sitting two games ahead in the standings, this midweek clash could be crucial for both teams' playoff positioning as September winds down.

The betting market clearly respects Detroit's recent form, making them road chalk despite playing in one of baseball's most intimidating venues.

Key stats 1 Detroit Tigers sit 2nd in the AL Central with 83 wins and a .572 winning percentage, two games ahead of Cleveland 2 New York Yankees hold 3rd in AL East at 80-64 (.556), three wins behind division-leading Toronto 3 Tigers have scored 707 runs while allowing 610, giving them a +97 run differential advantage 4 Yankees have scored 751 runs but allowed 621, managing a +130 run differential despite their lower win total

