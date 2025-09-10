Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For September 10

The Seattle Mariners host the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday night, with both teams fighting for positioning as the regular season winds down.

Seattle enters as heavy favorites at -145, looking to capitalize on home field advantage against a Cardinals squad sitting below .500 but still dangerous with veterans like Michael McGreevy taking the mound.

With Logan Gilbert anchoring the Mariners' rotation and both teams showing offensive inconsistency this season, this matchup could hinge on which pitching staff can limit the long ball.

Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Seattle Mariners vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Mariners a 71% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities Seattle Mariners -225 Moneyline Win % 71 % 29 % St. Louis Cardinals +194 Seattle Mariners: 71% win probability Strong offensive production averaging 4.7 runs per game (676 runs scored in 145 games)

Solid recent form with four wins in their last five games (WWWWL)

Home field advantage with AL West positioning at 77-68 record St. Louis Cardinals: 29% win probability Poor recent form losing three of their last five games (LLWWL)

Below .500 record at 72-74 sitting fourth in NL Central

Defensive struggles allowing 4.6 runs per game (671 runs against in 146 games)

Mariners vs. Cardinals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Seattle Mariners vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

The Cardinals roll into Seattle nursing a disappointing 72-73 record, their playoff hopes hanging by a thread with time running out in a frustrating campaign.

St. Louis brings rookie Michael McGreevy to the mound, who's been solid with a 9-3 record and 4.03 ERA, but faces a stern test against a Mariners lineup that's struck out more than any team except two others this season.

Seattle sits in a much better spot at 76-68, though their own postseason aspirations depend on capitalizing on home games like this one at T-Mobile Park.

Logan Gilbert takes the ball for the Mariners with impressive career numbers - a 3.61 ERA and strong 4.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio that could exploit the Cardinals' struggles at the plate.

The Cardinals offense has been largely underwhelming, averaging just 4.3 runs per game and ranking 20th in baseball, while Seattle's pitching staff has been more reliable with a 4.00 team ERA.

This matchup could come down to which team's bullpen holds up better, as both clubs have had their share of late-inning struggles throughout the season.

Key stats 1 Seattle Mariners sit 2nd in AL West at 77-68 (.531), just one game behind Houston Astros 2 St. Louis Cardinals are 4th in NL Central at 72-74 (.493), 17 games back of division-leading Milwaukee 3 Mariners have scored 676 runs while allowing 640 for a +36 run differential 4 Cardinals show a -44 run differential with 627 runs scored and 671 allowed

