Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For September 10

The Toronto Blue Jays welcome the Houston Astros to Rogers Centre on Wednesday night, with both teams looking to gain ground in their respective playoff pushes as the regular season winds down.

Toronto enters as home favourites at -152, riding a potent offence that ranks fourth in MLB with 5.00 runs per game, while the visiting Astros (+126) counter with superior pitching depth and an eighth-ranked 3.85 team ERA.

The pitching matchup features Houston's Jason Alexander (career 5.11 ERA) against Toronto's veteran Jose Berrios, setting up an intriguing battle between the Blue Jays' offensive firepower and the Astros' defensive consistency.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros prediction: who will win? For tonight's Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros matchup, our predictive model gives the Astros a 60.5% chance of defeating the Blue Jays. Pre-game probabilities Toronto Blue Jays -130 Moneyline Win % 39.5 % 60.5 % Houston Astros +115 Toronto Blue Jays: 39.5% win probability Struggling recent form with losses in 3 of last 5 games (WLLWW)

Poor run prevention allowing 653 runs in 144 games (4.53 per game)

Negative run differential despite solid offense (719 scored vs 653 allowed for +66 but recent slide concerning) Houston Astros: 60.5% win probability Superior run differential discipline (612 runs scored vs 594 allowed for +18)

Proven playoff experience as AL West leaders (78-67 record)

Strong defensive foundation allowing just 4.1 runs per game

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros preview

The Blue Jays welcome Houston to Rogers Centre in what shapes up as a crucial series for both clubs' playoff positioning, with Toronto (82-61) holding a four-game edge over the Astros (78-66) in the standings.

Jose Berrios takes the mound for Toronto with his 4.07 career ERA and steady presence, facing off against Houston's Jason Alexander, who's struggled this season with a 5.11 ERA and concerning 1.526 WHIP.

Toronto's offense has been clicking at a .269 team average with 174 homers, ranking fourth in baseball with 5.0 runs per game, while Houston has managed just 4.2 runs per contest despite solid pitching that ranks eighth in team ERA.

The Astros' bullpen has been shaky with a 74.1% save rate and 14 blown opportunities, a potential weak spot the Blue Jays will look to exploit in late-inning situations.

Houston enters as road underdogs at +126, though their 3.85 staff ERA suggests they can keep pace if Alexander can limit the damage against Toronto's potent lineup.

With September baseball heating up, this midweek clash could prove pivotal for both teams' postseason aspirations as the calendar turns toward October.

Key stats 1 Toronto Blue Jays lead American League with 83-61 record (.576 winning percentage) through 144 games 2 Houston Astros top AL West Division at 78-67 (.538) but trail Blue Jays by 5 games in overall AL standings 3 Blue Jays averaging 4.99 runs per game (719 runs scored) compared to Astros' 4.22 runs per game (612 runs) 4 Houston showing recent struggles with LLWLL form over last 5 games while Toronto sits at WLLWW

Betting on the MLB?