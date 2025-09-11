MLB Best Bets Today: Expert Picks Target Pitching Regression on September 11

Kevin Gausman brings solid form into this Blue Jays-Astros clash, allowing fewer than 2.5 earned runs in four of his last five starts.

His most recent outing was dominant, surrendering just one run to the Yankees across eight innings.

The key edge comes from his historical success against Houston, holding them to a .168 batting average across 107 at-bats.

While Gausman owns a 3.63 ERA overall this season, his recent trend shows improved command and execution.

The Astros lineup has struggled against quality pitching lately, making this under a solid play at near even money.