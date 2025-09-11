MLB Best Bets Today: Expert Picks Target Pitching Regression on September 11

Thursday's MLB slate features exploitable pitching matchups that our experts have identified through advanced metrics and historical data.
We're targeting pitcher regression candidates like Stephen Kolek and David Peterson, while backing proven performers like Kevin Gausman to continue their recent run of success.
From value prop bets on Bryce Harper's total bases to a promising over in Cleveland, our expert analysis breaks down the sharpest angles for today's action.
MLB best bets
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|3:07 PM
@
|7:15 PM
@
|7:15 PM
@
|7:15 PM
Blue Jays vs. Astros betting tips
Kevin Gausman brings solid form into this Blue Jays-Astros clash, allowing fewer than 2.5 earned runs in four of his last five starts.
His most recent outing was dominant, surrendering just one run to the Yankees across eight innings.
The key edge comes from his historical success against Houston, holding them to a .168 batting average across 107 at-bats.
While Gausman owns a 3.63 ERA overall this season, his recent trend shows improved command and execution.
The Astros lineup has struggled against quality pitching lately, making this under a solid play at near even money.
Phillies vs. Mets betting tips
David Peterson enters this crucial NL East showdown in rough form, surrendering 12 earned runs across his last two starts.
The Phillies have historically feasted on Peterson, batting .304 against him across 115 career at-bats with several key hitters finding success.
Peterson carries a bloated 6.75 ERA against Philadelphia this season, allowing seven earned runs in just two previous starts.
Key Phillies hitters like Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Edmundo Sosa have all found success against the lefty.
With Philadelphia needing wins to secure their playoff positioning, expect them to stay aggressive against a struggling Peterson.
Harper has dominated Peterson historically, going 9-for-24 with a home run in their career matchups.
The superstar slugger is batting .270 against left-handed pitching this season and just cashed this prop with a homer on Wednesday.
Harper has hit the over in total bases in back-to-back games against the Mets, showing excellent timing.
His home splits are significantly better than road numbers, hitting .299 at Citizens Bank Park compared to .234 away.
With Peterson struggling and Harper swinging a hot bat, plus odds offering solid value at +120.
Guardians vs. Royals betting tips
Both starting pitchers are due for statistical regression based on underlying metrics that suggest their surface numbers are misleading.
Stephen Kolek owns a 4.48 expected ERA and ranks in the ninth percentile or lower in key metrics like exit velocity and strikeout rate.
Gavin Williams carries a 4.45 expected ERA and ranks below league average in several important categories.
Kolek was destroyed by Cleveland last season, surrendering four runs without recording an out in their only meeting.
The five Guardians hitters who faced Kolek previously combined for a .800 batting average and remain on the roster.
Betting on the MLB?
Sporting Post is your trusted hub for MLB betting coverage. We break down expert MLB predictions and deliver today’s MLB best bets with clear, data-driven analysis. Want secure and reliable options? Explore our top picks for MLB betting sites.