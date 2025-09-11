Yankees vs Tigers Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For September 11

The Detroit Tigers bring an impressive 83-62 record into the Bronx on Thursday night, travelling to Yankee Stadium as -160 road favourites against a Yankees side sitting at 80-64 and fighting to keep pace in the playoff race.

Despite playing at home, New York finds themselves in the unfamiliar position of underdogs at +132, with Detroit's stronger overall record reflected in the betting market as both teams look to gain crucial ground in the final stretch of the regular season.

The pitching matchup features Sawyer Gipson-Long taking the mound for Detroit against Cam Schlittler for the Yankees, with the total set at 9 runs in what promises to be a pivotal clash between two teams with legitimate postseason aspirations.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Yankees vs Tigers matchup, our predictive model gives the Tigers a 57% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -160 Moneyline Win % 43 % 57 % Detroit Tigers +138 New York Yankees: 43% win probability Struggling recent form with concerning pattern (LLWWL shows inconsistency)

Defensive issues allowing 632 runs against in 145 games

Third place in competitive AL East, trailing division rival Blue Jays by significant margin Detroit Tigers: 57% win probability Superior offensive production (718 runs scored vs Yankees' 752, but with better efficiency given fewer games)

Excellent recent form momentum (WWLWL in last 5 games vs Yankees' LLWWL)

AL Central division leaders with strong winning percentage (.575 vs Yankees' .552)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Yankees vs. Tigers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers preview

The Tigers arrive at Yankee Stadium carrying momentum from their impressive 83-62 record, making this matchup more compelling than the betting odds might suggest.

Detroit's pitching staff has been quietly excellent this season, posting a 3.88 ERA that ranks 12th in the league while limiting opponents to just 8.1 hits per nine innings.

The Yankees counter with their explosive offense that leads baseball in runs per game at 5.22, powered by 245 home runs and a potent .453 slugging percentage.

Tonight's pitching matchup features two emerging talents in Sawyer Gipson-Long for Detroit and Cam Schlittler for New York, both looking to make their mark in a crucial September contest.

While the Yankees boast the superior offensive firepower, Detroit's balanced approach and strong defensive efficiency could make this closer than the -160 moneyline indicates.

With both teams fighting for playoff positioning, expect a tightly contested affair where small margins could determine the outcome at the Bronx ballpark.

Key stats 1 Detroit Tigers lead AL Central at 84-62 (.575), while Yankees sit 2nd in AL East at 80-65 (.552) 2 Tigers have allowed 107 fewer runs than Yankees this season (611 vs 632 runs against) 3 Yankees' offense has scored 34 more runs than Detroit (752 vs 718 runs for) 4 Both teams show mixed recent form with Detroit going 3-2 and Yankees going 2-3 in their last 5 games

Betting on the MLB?