Braves vs Astros Prediction: Waldrep's Hot Streak Key - September 12

The Houston Astros (-122) travel to Truist Park on Friday night to open a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves (+102), with both teams looking to finish the season on a positive note.

Houston enters riding a shutout loss to Toronto, while Atlanta hopes to bounce back from dropping two of three to Chicago behind rookie sensation Hurston Waldrep, who has posted a dominant 1.33 ERA across seven starts.

The Braves hold a recent edge in this matchup, winning three straight against the Astros, setting up an intriguing clash as both clubs aim to close out their campaigns with momentum.

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros prediction: who will win? For tonight's Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros matchup, our predictive model gives the Astros a 58% chance of defeating the Braves. Pre-game probabilities Atlanta Braves +115 Moneyline Win % 42 % 58 % Houston Astros -130 Atlanta Braves: 42% win probability Poor defensive showing giving up 672 runs, fourth-worst in NL East

Terrible recent form losing 4 of last 5 games heading into this contest

Below .500 record at 65-81 despite being in a weaker NL East division Houston Astros: 58% win probability Superior run prevention allowing just 602 runs compared to Atlanta's 672

Better recent momentum with wins in 3 of last 5 games (LWLLW) vs Atlanta's 1-4 slide (LLWLL)

Playoff-tested experience with 79 wins despite tough AL West competition

Braves vs. Astros Odds

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros preview

The Astros roll into Atlanta carrying momentum from a solid 79-67 record, but they're coming off a tough 6-0 shutout loss to Toronto that exposed some offensive struggles.

Houston's pitching staff has been quietly excellent this season, ranking 8th in ERA at 3.83, while Atlanta's 4.42 team ERA tells the story of a disappointing campaign for the Braves.

Young Atlanta starter Hurston Waldrep has been a rare bright spot in the Braves' rough season, posting a microscopic 1.33 ERA through seven starts with opponents hitting just .191 against him.

The 22-year-old has been even better at home, allowing just three earned runs across 18 innings at Truist Park this year.

Houston counters with Hunter Brown, who brings a 3.47 career ERA and solid strikeout numbers, but faces a Braves lineup that has actually won three straight against the Astros historically.

With both teams essentially playing out the string, this matchup becomes a showcase for Waldrep's emerging talent against an Astros offense that managed just four hits in their last outing.

Key stats 1 Atlanta Braves sit 4th in NL East with a 65-81 record (.445 winning percentage), 22 games behind division-leading Philadelphia 2 Houston Astros are tied for 1st in AL West at 79-68 (.537), holding a slim edge over Seattle in the division race 3 The Braves have allowed 672 runs while scoring just 633, giving them a -39 run differential that ranks among the worst in the National League 4 Houston shows recent inconsistency with a 2-3 record in their last 5 games (LWLLW), while Atlanta has lost 3 of their last 5 (LLWLL)

