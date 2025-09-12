Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction: Fenway Park Odds & Expert Picks - September 12

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees renew their historic rivalry Friday night at Fenway Park in a late-season clash that could shape both teams' playoff positioning.

With Boston trailing by just one game in the standings (81-66 vs 80-65), this matchup carries extra weight as the Red Sox look to gain ground at home against heavy favorites New York (-275).

Luis Gil takes the mound for the Yankees opposite Lucas Giolito, setting up a pivotal pitching duel between two clubs separated by razor-thin margins in both record and talent.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 61% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities Boston Red Sox +105 Moneyline Win % 61 % 39 % New York Yankees -122 Boston Red Sox: 61% win probability Home field advantage with strong recent offensive production (726 runs scored)

Superior run differential at +107 compared to Yankees' +126

Better recent form momentum with LWWWL compared to Yankees' WLLWW New York Yankees: 39% win probability Inconsistent recent form showing WLLWW in last five games

Playing on the road against division rival with playoff implications

Lower winning percentage at .555 compared to Red Sox' .551 despite similar records

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees preview

The Red Sox get another crack at their biggest rivals with playoff implications hanging heavy over Fenway Park, as both clubs sit within a game of each other in what's shaping up to be a fierce September battle.

New York's offense has been the story all season, leading MLB with 5.2 runs per game and 246 home runs, but their 4.02 ERA suggests vulnerability that Boston's lineup could exploit at home.

Luis Gil takes the ball for the Yankees with solid credentials this year, though he'll face a Red Sox offense that's struck out the third-fewest times in baseball and knows how to work counts.

Boston counters with Lucas Giolito, whose 4.31 career ERA tells the story of a pitcher who can be inconsistent but has shown flashes of dominance when he locates his fastball.

The bullpen battle could decide this one, with both clubs sitting in the middle of the pack for save percentage, making late-inning execution crucial in what projects as a tight contest.

With the Yankees as road favorites despite playing at pitcher-friendly Fenway, the betting market respects their superior run production, but division rivalries have a way of throwing form out the window.

Key stats 1 Boston Red Sox sit 3rd in AL East at 81-66 (.551), just three games behind division-leading Toronto Blue Jays 2 New York Yankees hold 2nd place in AL East at 81-65 (.555), trailing Toronto by 2.5 games with identical records to Boston 3 Red Sox have scored 726 runs while allowing 619 this season, giving them a +107 run differential 4 Yankees lead the season series with 761 runs scored against 635 allowed for a superior +126 run differential

Betting on the MLB?