Cubs vs Rays Prediction: Best Bets & Wrigley Field Stats - September 12

The Tampa Bay Rays (72-73) head to Wrigley Field on Friday looking to play spoiler against a Chicago Cubs team (83-63) fighting for postseason positioning.

With the Cubs favoured at -152 on the moneyline, this matchup features veteran lefty Matthew Boyd taking the mound for Chicago against Tampa Bay's Shane Baz in what could be a pivotal series opener.

The Cubs' superior home form and defensive efficiency (3rd in MLB) face off against a resilient Rays squad that has shown they can compete with anyone despite their sub-.500 record.

Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago Cubs vs Tampa Bay Rays matchup, our predictive model gives the Rays a 57% chance of defeating the Cubs. Pre-game probabilities Chicago Cubs -165 Moneyline Win % 43 % 57 % Tampa Bay Rays +145 Chicago Cubs: 43% win probability Inconsistent recent form showing WWLLL in last five games compared to Rays' LLWLL

Weaker run prevention allowing 593 runs in 146 games while Rays allowed 604 in same span

Lower winning percentage at .568 compared to division rivals, showing vulnerability in competitive matchups Tampa Bay Rays: 57% win probability Better run differential with a -49 mark compared to Cubs' +88, showing more balanced offense-defense (655 runs scored vs 604 allowed)

Superior recent road performance as evidenced by their .493 winning percentage despite injuries

More experienced in close games with a tighter run differential indicating clutch performance

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Cubs vs. Rays Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays preview

The Cubs welcome Tampa Bay to Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon with playoff positioning still very much in play, as Chicago sits 20 games above .500 while the Rays continue to battle inconsistency at 72-73.

Shane Baz takes the mound for Tampa Bay with solid strikeout numbers but concerning control issues, having walked 96 batters across his career starts.

Chicago counters with veteran Matthew Boyd, whose 4.55 ERA suggests some vulnerability despite the Cubs' strong home field advantage.

The Rays offense has struggled to find rhythm this season, managing just 4.5 runs per game while striking out over 1,200 times.

Tampa Bay's bullpen presents the bigger concern with a disappointing 56.9% save rate and 25 blown opportunities in high-leverage spots.

With the Cubs boasting superior defensive efficiency and a more reliable late-game arsenal, this matinee matchup could hinge on which starter can navigate the middle innings more effectively.

Key stats 1 Chicago Cubs sit 2nd in NL Central with 83 wins from 146 games, six wins behind division leaders Milwaukee 2 Tampa Bay Rays occupy 4th in AL East with 72 wins from 146 games, 12 wins behind leaders Toronto 3 Cubs have outscored opponents 713-593 this season while Rays show a tighter margin at 655-604 4 Recent form favors Cubs with three wins in last five games compared to Rays managing just one win in last five

Betting on the MLB?