Guardians vs White Sox Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For September 12

The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Progressive Field in what shapes up as a battle between two teams heading in opposite directions as the season winds down.

Cleveland (-152) sits at 74-71 and still fighting for playoff positioning, while Chicago (+126) has struggled mightily at 56-90 and continues to search for bright spots in a disappointing campaign.

With Tanner Bibee taking the mound for the Guardians against Chicago's Martin Perez, this matchup features contrasting pitching styles that could determine whether the total stays under the posted 8 runs.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the White Sox a 58.5% chance of defeating the Guardians. Pre-game probabilities Cleveland Guardians -170 Moneyline Win % 41.5 % 58.5 % Chicago White Sox +146 Cleveland Guardians: 41.5% win probability Inconsistent offense managing just 570 runs in 146 games (League's 2nd-lowest total)

Shaky recent form with 2-3 record in last 5 (WLWWW shows inability to string wins together)

Home field advantage negated by poor run differential of -38 (570 scored vs 608 allowed) Chicago White Sox: 58.5% win probability Recent offensive surge with 597 runs scored despite struggles (Shows capability when clicking)

Strong recent form momentum going 3-2 in last 5 games (WWLWL pattern suggests competitive play)

Road underdog value against division rival they know well (Familiar with Guardians' tendencies)

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox preview

The White Sox limp into Cleveland carrying the weight of a brutal 56-90 record, but Friday's matchup at Progressive Field presents an intriguing opportunity against a Guardians team that's been equally disappointing offensively this season.

Martin Perez takes the mound for Chicago with his 4.41 ERA and tendency to surrender hits in bunches, facing off against Cleveland's Tanner Bibee, who has been far more reliable with a 3.74 ERA and solid strikeout numbers.

Both teams have struggled mightily at the plate, with Chicago's .236 average ranking dead last and Cleveland's .225 mark not far behind, setting up what could be a pitcher-friendly affair.

The Guardians' bullpen has been a bright spot with a respectable 68.9% save rate, while Chicago's relief corps has blown nearly half their save opportunities, which could prove decisive in a tight contest.

Cleveland enters as heavy favorites despite their recent struggles, but the White Sox have shown flashes of competitiveness in their final weeks, making this spread more intriguing than the records suggest.

With both teams essentially playing out the string, expect a loose, unpredictable game where small margins could swing the outcome either direction.

Key stats 1 Cleveland sits 2nd in AL Central at 75-71 (.514), 9 games behind Detroit with strong recent form going WLWWW 2 Chicago White Sox languish in last place at 57-90 (.388), worst record in American League with 33 games back of division lead 3 Guardians have allowed 608 runs this season compared to White Sox's 673, showing significantly better pitching depth 4 White Sox recent form shows WWLWL but remains 18 games behind Cleveland in head-to-head division standings

