Marlins vs Tigers Prediction: Best Bets & Stats Breakdown - September 12

The Detroit Tigers bring their playoff push to Miami on Friday night, carrying an impressive 84-62 record against a Marlins squad that's struggled to find consistency at 67-79.

With ace Tarik Skubal taking the mound for Detroit and Sandy Alcantara countering for Miami, this pitching matchup could determine whether the Tigers maintain their momentum or the Marlins play spoiler at loanDepot park.

The betting market heavily favors Detroit at -275 on the moneyline, but Miami's home field advantage and Alcantara's veteran presence make this an intriguing clash between contenders and spoilers.

Miami Marlins vs. Detroit Tigers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Miami Marlins vs Detroit Tigers matchup, our predictive model gives the Tigers a 69.5% chance of defeating the Marlins. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins +176 Moneyline Win % 30.5 % 69.5 % Detroit Tigers -207 Miami Marlins: 30.5% win probability Poor overall record at 68-79 (.463 winning percentage) sitting 11th in NL

Defensive struggles allowing 5.0 runs per game (741 runs against in 147 games)

Inconsistent form with 2-3 record in last 5 games (WWLLW) Detroit Tigers: 69.5% win probability Elite AL Central leaders with 84-63 record (.571 winning percentage)

Strong offensive production averaging 4.9 runs per game (721 runs in 147 games)

Solid recent form going 3-2 in last 5 games (LWWLW)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Marlins vs. Tigers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Miami Marlins vs. Detroit Tigers preview

The Tigers roll into Miami riding high on their 84-62 record, while the Marlins are playing out the string at 67-79, making this series more about spoiler duty than playoff hopes.

Detroit's offense has been quietly productive, averaging 4.9 runs per game while ranking seventh in the majors, but they'll face a familiar foe in Sandy Alcantara, who despite Miami's struggles maintains a solid 3.66 career ERA.

Tarik Skubal takes the mound for Detroit with an impressive 3.07 ERA and elite strikeout numbers, giving the visitors a clear pitching advantage in what should be a low-scoring affair at loanDepot park.

The Marlins have been particularly vulnerable this season, allowing 5.15 runs per nine innings and ranking 26th in team ERA, which doesn't bode well against a Tigers squad that's been grinding out wins down the stretch.

Miami's bullpen has been shaky with just a 63.6% save percentage, while Detroit's relief corps has struggled too at 66.1%, meaning both starters will need to work deep into this Friday night matchup.

With the Tigers holding significant moneyline value at -275, this feels like a statement game for a Detroit team that's positioned for October baseball against a Miami club that's already looking toward next season.

Key stats 1 Detroit Tigers lead the AL Central at 84-63 (.571), showing strong playoff form with a recent 3-2 record in their last 5 games 2 Miami Marlins sit 3rd in NL East at 68-79 (.463), 19 games behind division-leading Philadelphia and struggling with a 2-3 record in their last 5 3 The Tigers boast superior run differential at +101 (721 scored, 620 allowed) compared to Miami's woeful -100 mark (641 scored, 741 allowed) 4 Detroit has been consistent with 84 wins in 147 games while Miami has managed just 68 wins, highlighting a 16-game gap in overall performance

