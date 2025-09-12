Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For September 13

The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on Friday night, with the NL Central leaders looking to extend their dominance over a Cardinals team fighting to stay relevant in the playoff race.

Milwaukee enters as heavy favorites at -150, backed by superior offensive production (5.05 runs per game vs 4.3) and a significantly stronger pitching staff that ranks 4th in MLB with a 3.63 ERA.

With Andre Pallante taking the mound for St. Louis against Quinn Priester, the Cardinals face an uphill battle against a Brewers squad that has built an 89-58 record through consistent excellence on both sides of the ball.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Brewers a 68.5% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities Milwaukee Brewers -184 Moneyline Win % 68.5 % 31.5 % St. Louis Cardinals +158 Milwaukee Brewers: 68.5% win probability NL Central division leaders with dominant 89-58 record (.605 winning percentage)

Superior run differential of +167 (743 runs scored, 576 runs allowed)

Strong home advantage as division champions facing fourth-place opponent St. Louis Cardinals: 31.5% win probability Poor recent form with five-game losing streak entering this contest (LLLLL)

Below .500 record at 72-75 (.490 winning percentage) in competitive division

Negative run differential of -46 (629 runs scored, 675 runs allowed)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

Milwaukee heads into this crucial September matchup with serious playoff ambitions, boasting an 89-58 record that puts them firmly in contention while the Cardinals at 72-75 are playing spoiler down the stretch.

The Brewers have been one of baseball's most complete teams this season, ranking third in MLB with 5.05 runs per game while their pitching staff has been equally impressive with a 3.63 ERA that ranks fourth in the league.

St. Louis brings a more modest offensive attack that averages just 4.3 runs per contest, though they'll look to Andre Pallante to keep them competitive against a Brewers lineup that has launched 157 home runs this year.

Milwaukee's Quinn Priester takes the mound with an 18-11 career record, facing a Cardinals team that has struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball throughout the campaign.

The key storyline centers on whether Milwaukee can maintain their dominant home form at American Family Field, where they've been nearly unstoppable in front of their playoff-hungry fanbase.

With the Brewers needing every win to secure their postseason positioning, expect them to come out aggressive against a Cardinals squad that has shown flashes but lacks the overall depth to match Milwaukee's balanced attack.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central with an 89-58 record (.605 winning percentage), 17 games ahead of the Cardinals 2 St. Louis Cardinals sit fourth in the NL Central at 72-75 (.490 winning percentage), struggling with a -46 run differential 3 Brewers have the best run differential in the National League at +167 (743 runs scored, 576 allowed) 4 Cardinals are in poor form with three straight losses (LLLWW), while Milwaukee has won two of their last three

Betting on the MLB?