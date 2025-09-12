MLB Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday's Elite Pitching Matchups

Friday's MLB slate features dominant pitching matchups and value plays that sharp bettors can't ignore.
We're targeting Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal's strikeout dominance, rookie sensation Hurston Waldrep's perfect earned run record, and Teoscar Hernandez's hot bat against Justin Verlander.
Our expert analysis breaks down the top player props, moneyline values, and same-game parlays across tonight's best games.
MLB best bets
Cubs vs. Rays betting tips
Both Matthew Boyd and Shane Baz have been pitching exceptionally well this season, with Boyd posting a 2.92 ERA and impressive underlying metrics.
Boyd ranks in the top half of the league in xERA, expected batting average, and hard-hit rate, showing his strong performance is sustainable.
Baz has similar credentials with solid metrics across the board, particularly excelling in generating swings and misses.
Both bullpens rank in the top half of MLB in key categories like ERA, xERA, and FIP, giving confidence they can preserve low-scoring affairs.
The recent head-to-head trend strongly supports this play, with seven or fewer runs scored in each of the past six meetings between these teams.
Blue Jays vs. Orioles betting tips
Clement has been crushing left-handed pitching all season with a .918 OPS, showing particular power with 22 extra-base hits in just 154 plate appearances.
Trevor Rogers, despite his strong 8-2 record and 1.51 ERA, has underlying metrics suggesting regression with a 3.06 xERA and poor hard-hit rate rankings.
Clement owns a career .345 batting average against Baltimore and has hit .333 lifetime versus Rogers, indicating favorable matchup history.
The Toronto infielder is seeing the ball well recently, recording at least one hit in five of his last six games with four doubles in that stretch.
At +130 odds, this represents excellent value given Clement's recent form and his career success against both Rogers and the Orioles organization.
Braves vs. Astros betting tips
Waldrep has been absolutely dominant since joining Atlanta's rotation in August, posting a stellar 1.33 ERA across seven appearances with a perfect 4-0 record.
The young right-hander has yet to allow over 2.5 earned runs in any single outing this season, showing remarkable consistency at the highest level.
His home splits are even more impressive with a 1.50 ERA at Truist Park, surrendering just three earned runs in 18 innings of work.
The Astros offense is struggling after getting shut out 6-0 by Toronto on Thursday, making this a prime spot for Waldrep to continue his dominance.
With Houston's recent offensive woes and Waldrep's unblemished record of staying under this number, the value is clear at -125.
Giants vs. Dodgers betting tips
Hernandez brings strong career numbers against Justin Verlander with a 3-for-7 record, showing he can handle the veteran's elite stuff.
The Dodgers slugger is riding a hot streak, cashing the over in total bases in two straight games while launching three home runs during that span.
His season-long success against San Francisco continues with a solid .273 batting average in previous matchups against the Giants.
Hernandez clearly has confidence at the plate right now, and momentum often carries over in baseball when hitters are locked in.
The +145 price provides solid value for a player who has shown he can take Verlander deep and is currently swinging a hot bat.
