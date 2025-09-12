MLB Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday's Elite Pitching Matchups

Both Matthew Boyd and Shane Baz have been pitching exceptionally well this season, with Boyd posting a 2.92 ERA and impressive underlying metrics.

Boyd ranks in the top half of the league in xERA, expected batting average, and hard-hit rate, showing his strong performance is sustainable.

Baz has similar credentials with solid metrics across the board, particularly excelling in generating swings and misses.

Both bullpens rank in the top half of MLB in key categories like ERA, xERA, and FIP, giving confidence they can preserve low-scoring affairs.

The recent head-to-head trend strongly supports this play, with seven or fewer runs scored in each of the past six meetings between these teams.