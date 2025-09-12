Padres vs Rockies Prediction: Expert Picks & Petco Park Odds - September 12

The Colorado Rockies (40-106) face a mountain of a challenge when they visit the San Diego Padres (79-67) at Petco Park on Friday night, with Dylan Cease taking the mound against struggling rookie Tanner Gordon.

San Diego enters as heavy favorites at -275 on the moneyline, backed by a stellar 3.65 team ERA that ranks third in baseball, while Colorado limps in with the worst record in the majors and a league-worst 6.01 ERA.

With the Padres fighting for playoff positioning and the Rockies already eliminated, this matchup represents a classic case of motivation meeting opportunity in late-season baseball.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies matchup, our predictive model gives the Padres a 77% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities San Diego Padres -300 Moneyline Win % 77 % 23 % Colorado Rockies +260 San Diego Padres: 77% win probability Strong offensive production with 619 runs scored through 147 games

Solid pitching staff allowing just 565 runs against, second-best in NL West

Decent recent form with 2-3 record in last 5 games compared to Rockies' 0-5 skid Colorado Rockies: 23% win probability Worst record in baseball at 40-107 with a dismal .272 winning percentage

Historically bad pitching allowing 933 runs, worst in MLB by a wide margin

Currently on a brutal five-game losing streak with no momentum heading into road trip

Padres vs. Rockies Odds

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies preview

The San Diego Padres welcome the Colorado Rockies to Petco Park Friday night in what amounts to a stark contrast between playoff hopefuls and rebuild mode, with the Padres sitting at 79-67 while Colorado limps through a dismal 40-106 campaign.

Dylan Cease takes the mound for San Diego carrying a respectable 3.90 career ERA and over 1,200 strikeouts in nearly 1,000 innings, facing off against Colorado's Tanner Gordon, who enters with a troubling 7.36 ERA and 5-12 record.

The pitching matchup tells the story of these two franchises perfectly - the Padres boast baseball's third-best run prevention at 3.94 per nine innings, while the Rockies surrender a league-worst 6.37 runs per game with their pitching staff ranking dead last in multiple categories.

Colorado's offensive struggles match their pitching woes, managing just .239 as a team with a meager .296 on-base percentage, while San Diego's lineup has been slightly more productive despite ranking 24th in runs per game.

The Rockies bullpen has been particularly brutal, converting just 52% of save opportunities with 24 blown saves, compared to San Diego's more reliable relief corps that ranks first in baseball with a 73.3% save percentage.

With the Padres fighting for postseason positioning and the Rockies already looking toward 2026, this series opener should provide San Diego an opportunity to pad their record against overmatched opposition.

Key stats 1 San Diego Padres sit 2nd in NL West with 80-67 record, 17 games ahead of Colorado 2 Colorado owns MLB's worst record at 40-107, allowing 933 runs against 545 scored 3 Padres recent form shows 3-2 in last 5 games (WLLWW) while Rockies are winless in last 5 (LLLLL) 4 San Diego's +54 run differential (619 scored, 565 allowed) contrasts sharply with Colorado's -388 mark

