Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction: Expert Picks & Rogers Centre Odds - September 12

The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on Friday night with playoff positioning on the line, as the Blue Jays (83-62) look to maintain their AL East push against the struggling Orioles (68-77).

Toronto enters as clear favourites at -144, backed by a potent offence ranking 4th in MLB with 4.97 runs per game and a solid pitching rotation led by veteran Chris Bassitt.

While Baltimore has underperformed expectations this season, they carry dangerous power potential with 173 home runs and could catch Toronto looking ahead with postseason stakes looming large.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction: who will win? For tonight's Blue Jays vs Orioles matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 66% chance of defeating the Orioles. Pre-game probabilities Toronto Blue Jays -130 Moneyline Win % 66 % 34 % Baltimore Orioles +115 Toronto Blue Jays: 66% win probability Division leaders with strong .575 winning percentage (84-62 record)

Potent offense averaging 4.98 runs per game (727 runs in 146 games)

Home field advantage against struggling divisional rival Baltimore Orioles: 34% win probability Poor .473 winning percentage sitting last in AL East (69-77 record)

Defensive struggles allowing 4.84 runs per game (707 runs against)

15-game gap behind Blue Jays in division standings

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles preview

The Blue Jays welcome Baltimore to Rogers Centre on Friday night sitting 15 games ahead of the struggling Orioles, but these AL East matchups rarely follow the standings script.

Toronto's offense has been clicking at a much higher rate this season, ranking 4th in runs per game at nearly five runs per contest while Baltimore sits at 19th with just 4.3 runs per game.

The pitching matchup features veteran Chris Bassitt taking the ball for Toronto with his solid 3.64 career ERA against Trevor Rogers, whose 3.83 ERA reflects Baltimore's overall struggles on the mound this year.

Baltimore's bullpen has been particularly unreliable, blowing 19 of 52 save opportunities with a concerning 63.5% save rate that could loom large in a tight contest.

The Blue Jays have been far more disciplined at the plate, striking out just 982 times compared to Baltimore's 1,289 whiffs, while also drawing more walks to fuel their superior offensive production.

With Toronto pushing for playoff positioning and Baltimore playing out the string, the home side should have both talent and motivation working in their favor at the Rogers Centre.

Key stats 1 Toronto Blue Jays sit atop the AL East with an 84-62 record (.575 win percentage), 15 wins ahead of fifth-place Baltimore 2 Baltimore Orioles are last in the AL East at 69-77 (.473 win percentage), having allowed 707 runs while scoring just 628 3 Blue Jays have scored 727 runs this season compared to Baltimore's 628, a 99-run offensive advantage 4 Toronto's recent form shows inconsistency at 3-2 in their last five (WLWLL) while Baltimore has won 3 of 5 (WWWLW)

