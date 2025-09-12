Nationals vs Pirates Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks - September 12

The Pittsburgh Pirates visit Nationals Park on Friday as road favourites against Washington in what shapes up as a low-scoring affair between two clubs battling through disappointing seasons.

Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller takes the mound with solid form against a Nationals lineup that ranks near the bottom in runs scored, while Washington counters with Brad Lord looking to keep his team competitive at home.

With both teams sitting well out of playoff contention, this matchup comes down to which pitching staff can limit the damage in a game where runs figure to be at a premium.

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates prediction: who will win? For tonight's Washington Nationals vs Pittsburgh Pirates matchup, our predictive model gives the Pirates a 61% chance of defeating the Nationals. Pre-game probabilities Washington Nationals -110 Moneyline Win % 39 % 61 % Pittsburgh Pirates -106 Washington Nationals: 39% win probability Worst pitching in baseball allowing 798 runs, 135 more than any other team

Terrible recent form going LLWWW with inconsistent play down the stretch

Defensive struggles evident in massive run differential of -172 (626 scored, 798 allowed) Pittsburgh Pirates: 61% win probability Better recent form with competitive games despite struggles (64-83 record vs Nationals' 60-86)

Superior run prevention allowing 599 runs compared to Washington's league-worst 798 runs allowed

More stable offensive output with 527 runs scored in a tighter, more consistent approach

Nationals vs. Pirates Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview

The Pirates roll into Washington with their offense sputtering at just 3.6 runs per game, ranking dead last in MLB, while the Nationals counter with a pitching staff that's been equally generous, surrendering 5.61 runs per nine innings.

Mitch Keller takes the ball for Pittsburgh carrying a concerning 4.51 ERA and 1.384 WHIP into this late-season matchup, facing off against Washington's Brad Lord, who's managed a more respectable 4.21 ERA across his 109 career innings.

The betting market clearly favors the Pirates despite their offensive woes, with Pittsburgh sitting as heavy -182 favorites, suggesting oddsmakers believe Keller can exploit a Nationals lineup that's managed just a .245 team batting average.

Washington's bullpen has been one of their few bright spots with a solid 66% save percentage, but their fielding has been shaky with 80 errors and a defensive efficiency that ranks 28th in the majors.

Both teams are playing out the string with little to play for beyond pride, as Pittsburgh sits at 64-82 and Washington at 60-85, but division rivalry games can still produce unexpected fireworks in September.

The over/under sits at 8.5 runs, which feels generous given Pittsburgh's anemic offense, but Washington's porous pitching staff has a way of making even the weakest lineups look dangerous.

Key stats 1 Washington Nationals sit last in the NL East with a 60-86 record (.411 win percentage), 26 games behind division leader Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh Pirates rank 13th in the National League at 64-83 (.435 win percentage), finishing 5th in the NL Central 3 The Nationals have allowed 798 runs this season, the most in all of baseball, while Pittsburgh has scored just 527 runs, second-fewest in the NL 4 Both teams enter on poor form with Washington at LLWWW and Pittsburgh at LLLLL in their last five games

