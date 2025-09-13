Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction: Expert Picks & Fenway Park Stats - September 13

The rivalry heats up at Fenway Park on Saturday as the Yankees (80-65) face the Red Sox (81-66) in a crucial late-season matchup with potential playoff implications.

Both teams enter with similar records but different momentum, as the Yankees bring their league-leading offense averaging 5.2 runs per game while Boston counters with a stronger pitching staff sporting a 3.74 ERA.

With Max Fried taking the mound for New York against Brayan Bello for Boston, the betting market has installed the Yankees as -210 favourites despite playing in hostile territory.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Red Sox vs Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 60% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities Boston Red Sox +120 Moneyline Win % 60 % 40 % New York Yankees -135 Boston Red Sox: 60% win probability Strong offensive production with 727 runs scored, outpacing the Yankees by 86 runs this season

Superior run differential at +104 compared to Yankees' +129, showing better overall balance

Solid recent momentum with three wins in their last five games (LLWWW) New York Yankees: 40% win probability Inconsistent recent form showing vulnerability with losses in three of last five games (WWLLW)

Lower offensive output at 765 runs scored despite higher total, indicating less efficient scoring

Road disadvantage as the visiting team against a Red Sox squad that has outperformed expectations this season

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees preview

The Yankees and Red Sox renew their storied rivalry at Fenway Park this Saturday with both teams sitting at nearly identical records - New York at 80-65 and Boston at 81-66 - making this late-season clash all the more meaningful.

Max Fried takes the mound for the Yankees with his stellar 3.06 ERA and impressive 1.154 WHIP, facing off against Boston's Brayan Bello, who brings a 4.05 ERA into what promises to be a pitcher's duel.

The Yankees enter as road favorites despite playing at the Green Monster, largely due to their league-leading offense that averages 5.2 runs per game compared to Boston's solid but slightly lesser 4.94 runs per contest.

Boston's pitching staff has been the superior unit this season, posting a 3.74 team ERA that ranks well ahead of New York's 4.02 mark, though both bullpens have struggled with save conversion rates hovering around 62-63%.

The Red Sox will lean on their home field advantage at Fenway, where the unique dimensions could favor their approach, while the Yankees counter with more pop in their lineup, having launched 246 home runs to Boston's 173.

With both teams fighting for playoff positioning in the competitive American League East, every pitch carries extra weight in what should be another classic chapter in baseball's greatest rivalry.

Key stats 1 New York Yankees sit 3rd in AL East at 82-65 (.558), one game behind Boston Red Sox who are 81-67 (.547) 2 Yankees have scored 765 runs this season compared to Red Sox's 727, a 38-run offensive advantage 3 Boston's recent form shows LLWWW while Yankees are WWLLW in their last five games 4 Yankees allow 636 runs against compared to Red Sox's 623, giving Boston a slight defensive edge

