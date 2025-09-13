Cubs vs Rays Prediction: Wrigley Field Matchup Stats & Best Bets - September 14

The Tampa Bay Rays (72-73) travel to iconic Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon to face the Chicago Cubs (83-63) in what oddsmakers have pegged as one of the closest games of the weekend.

With Tampa Bay listed as slight +102 underdogs despite Chicago's superior record, the betting market suggests this matchup between Drew Rasmussen and Colin Rea could go either way.

Both teams enter with solid pitching staffs and balanced offensive attacks, setting up a potential classic at the Friendly Confines with postseason implications on the line.

Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cubs vs Rays matchup, our predictive model gives the Rays a 62% chance of defeating the Cubs. Pre-game probabilities Chicago Cubs -162 Moneyline Win % 38 % 62 % Tampa Bay Rays +140 Chicago Cubs: 38% win probability Inconsistent recent form showing WWWLL in last five games

Defensive concerns allowing 597 runs, middle of the pack at 18th

Home field advantage negated by weaker overall record at 84-63 vs Rays' competitive play Tampa Bay Rays: 62% win probability Strong offensive output with 659 runs scored, ranking 10th in the league

Solid pitching staff allowing just 610 runs, 11th-best in MLB

Recent struggles but historically competitive with a .490 winning percentage

Cubs vs. Rays Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays preview

The Rays head into Wrigley Field with a season on the brink at 72-73, while the Cubs sit comfortably at 83-63 but still fighting for playoff positioning in a tight National League race.

Drew Rasmussen brings his impressive 2.86 career ERA to the mound for Tampa Bay, facing a Cubs offense that's been solid at home with 196 home runs and a respectable .319 on-base percentage.

Chicago counters with Colin Rea, who's struggled with consistency this season, posting a 4.49 ERA that could spell trouble against a Rays lineup averaging 4.5 runs per game.

The pitching matchup favors Tampa Bay on paper, but the Cubs have been excellent defensively, ranking third in the majors with a 71.6% defensive efficiency rate.

With Tampa Bay's bullpen posting just a 56.9% save rate compared to Chicago's solid 69.1%, late-game situations could prove decisive in what shapes up as a tight contest.

Both teams enter Saturday's matinee desperately needing wins, making this afternoon clash at the Friendly Confines a must-watch for different reasons.

Key stats 1 Chicago Cubs sit 2nd in NL Central with 84-63 record (.571), just 6 games behind division leaders Milwaukee 2 Tampa Bay Rays are struggling at 72-75 (.490) in 4th place in AL East, 13 games back of Toronto 3 Cubs have strong offensive output with 719 runs scored compared to Rays' 659 runs 4 Tampa Bay's recent form shows concern with LLLWL over last 5 games while Cubs went WWWLL

