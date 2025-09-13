Guardians vs White Sox Prediction: Expert Odds & Best Bets - September 14

The Cleveland Guardians welcome the Chicago White Sox to Progressive Field on Saturday with both clubs heading in opposite directions as the regular season winds down.

Cleveland sits at 74-71 and fighting for playoff positioning, while the White Sox (56-90) are enduring another disappointing campaign but looking to play spoiler down the stretch.

The Guardians enter as heavy favourites at -152, but Chicago has shown they can compete against quality opponents despite their poor record this season.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the White Sox a 57.5% chance of defeating the Guardians. Pre-game probabilities Cleveland Guardians -162 Moneyline Win % 42.5 % 57.5 % Chicago White Sox +140 Cleveland Guardians: 42.5% win probability Inconsistent recent form (WWLWW shows they've been up and down in their last five games)

Offensive struggles compared to division rivals (574 runs scored ranks last among competitive AL Central teams)

Defensive concerns evident in run differential (574 runs scored vs 608 allowed shows negative run differential of -34) Chicago White Sox: 57.5% win probability Recent offensive production despite struggles (597 runs scored shows they can generate offense when needed)

Road warriors mentality with nothing to lose (57-91 record means they play loose without playoff pressure)

Head-to-head advantage potential (White Sox have shown they can compete within the AL Central division)

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox preview

The White Sox head to Cleveland for what feels like a mercy mission, carrying a dismal 56-90 record into Progressive Field against a Guardians squad fighting to stay relevant at 74-71.

Chicago's offense has been absolutely putrid this season, managing just 4.1 runs per game while striking out 1,218 times, making them one of the most punchless lineups in baseball.

Davis Martin takes the mound for the visitors with a career 9-20 record and 4.31 ERA, facing off against Cleveland's Parker Messick, who's been quietly effective in limited action with a 1.95 ERA across 23 innings.

The Guardians aren't exactly lighting up scoreboards either at 3.91 runs per contest, but their pitching staff has been considerably better with a 3.87 team ERA compared to Chicago's 4.25 mark.

Cleveland's bullpen has been a bright spot with a respectable 68.9% save percentage, while the White Sox relief corps has blown nearly half their save opportunities this season.

With both teams scuffling offensively and the total set at 9, this Saturday afternoon affair has all the makings of a pitcher-friendly contest at Progressive Field.

Key stats 1 Cleveland Guardians sit 2nd in AL Central at 76-71, eight games behind division-leading Detroit Tigers 2 Chicago White Sox are last in AL Central with a dismal 57-91 record, 19 games behind the Guardians 3 The Guardians have scored just 574 runs this season, the fewest in the American League 4 White Sox have allowed 677 runs while scoring only 597, showing major struggles on both sides of the ball

