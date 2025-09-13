Marlins vs Tigers Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For September 13

The Detroit Tigers (84-62) look to keep their playoff push alive when they visit loanDepot park on Saturday to face the struggling Miami Marlins (67-79), with Detroit sitting as heavy -210 moneyline favourites.

While the Tigers' strong offensive output of 4.9 runs per game and solid 3.86 team ERA suggest clear advantages, the Marlins will look to play spoiler on home turf where unpredictable September baseball often levels the playing field.

With Charlie Morton taking the mound for Detroit against Miami's Janson Junk, both starters carry ERAs above 5.00, setting up a potential slugfest that could determine whether the visiting Tigers maintain their postseason momentum.

Miami Marlins vs. Detroit Tigers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Miami Marlins vs Detroit Tigers matchup, our predictive model gives the Tigers a 65.5% chance of defeating the Marlins. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins +112 Moneyline Win % 34.5 % 65.5 % Detroit Tigers -130 Miami Marlins: 34.5% win probability Poor overall record at 69-79 (.466 winning percentage)

Terrible run differential allowing 743 runs vs scoring only 649 (-94)

Inconsistent recent play going 3-2 but losing 2 of last 3 games Detroit Tigers: 65.5% win probability Strong overall record at 84-64 (.568 winning percentage)

Solid run differential with 723 runs scored vs 628 allowed (+95)

Hot recent form going 3-2 in last 5 games including back-to-back wins

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Marlins vs. Tigers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Miami Marlins vs. Detroit Tigers preview

The Tigers arrive in Miami riding hot momentum with an 84-62 record, sitting pretty in playoff contention while the Marlins (67-79) are playing out the string at loanDepot park.

Detroit's offense has been clicking at 4.9 runs per game, ranking 7th in the majors, but they'll face a challenge against Charlie Morton, who despite his 5.23 ERA has been eating innings for Miami all season.

The Tigers counter with Janson Junk, whose 5.18 ERA suggests this could turn into an offensive showcase on Saturday afternoon.

Miami's bullpen has been shaky with just a 63.6% save percentage, which could spell trouble if they're holding a late lead against a Detroit team that's scored over 700 runs this year.

The Marlins are striking out at a concerning rate (1,140 times, 27th in baseball) while Detroit's pitching staff has been racking up strikeouts with 1,234 on the season.

With Detroit needing every win for their playoff push and Miami playing spoiler at home, expect the Tigers to come out aggressive in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Key stats 1 Detroit Tigers sit 2nd in AL with 84-64 record (.568) while Miami Marlins are 11th in NL at 69-79 (.466) 2 Tigers offense averages 4.9 runs per game (723 runs in 148 games) compared to Marlins' 4.4 runs per game (649 in 148) 3 Miami's pitching has struggled, allowing 5.0 runs per game (743 runs against) versus Detroit's solid 4.2 runs allowed per game (628) 4 Tigers enter on shaky form at 2-3 in last 5 games (LLWWL) while Marlins show signs of life at 3-2 (WWWLL)

Betting on the MLB?