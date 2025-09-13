Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction: Best Bets & American Family Field Stats - September 14

The Milwaukee Brewers look to extend their dominance over NL Central rivals as they host the struggling St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at American Family Field, with the home side heavily favoured at -275 despite both teams fielding quality starting pitchers in Brandon Woodruff and Sonny Gray.

Milwaukee's potent offence ranks third in MLB with 5.05 runs per game, creating a stark contrast against St. Louis' 22nd-ranked attack that manages just 4.3 runs per contest.

With the Brewers sitting 17 games ahead in the standings and boasting superior pitching metrics across the board, this matchup highlights the gulf between a playoff contender and a team playing out the string.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Milwaukee Brewers vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Brewers a 72% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities Milwaukee Brewers -165 Moneyline Win % 72 % 28 % St. Louis Cardinals +146 Milwaukee Brewers: 72% win probability Division-leading 90-58 record shows consistent excellence (.608 winning percentage)

Elite run prevention allows just 578 runs against, best among NL Central teams

Strong offensive output with 751 runs scored, leading the National League St. Louis Cardinals: 28% win probability Poor recent form with five straight losses (LLLLW) entering this matchup

Below .500 record at 72-76 (.486 winning percentage) in fourth place

Defensive struggles allowing 683 runs against, 105 more than Milwaukee

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

The Brewers enter this NL Central showdown riding high with an 89-58 record, while the Cardinals sit 17 games back at 72-75 in what's been a disappointing campaign for St. Louis.

Milwaukee's offense has been lethal this season, ranking third in MLB with 5.05 runs per game, compared to the Cardinals' struggling attack that manages just 4.3 runs per outing.

Sonny Gray takes the ball for St. Louis with solid career numbers (3.59 ERA, 1,903 strikeouts), but he faces a Brewers lineup that's hitting .260 as a team with 157 home runs.

Brandon Woodruff counters for Milwaukee, bringing impressive career stats including a 3.12 ERA and 4.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio that should give the home crowd confidence.

The pitching matchup favors Milwaukee significantly, as their staff ranks fourth in MLB with a 3.63 team ERA while the Cardinals sit 21st at 4.26.

With American Family Field hosting this Saturday night clash, the Brewers look to continue their strong season push while the Cardinals hope to play spoiler in what's likely their final meaningful series.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central with a 90-58 record and .608 winning percentage, clinching the division title 2 St. Louis Cardinals sit 4th in NL Central at 72-76 (.486), 18 games behind Milwaukee in the standings 3 The Brewers boast the best run differential in the NL at +173 (751 scored, 578 allowed) compared to St. Louis at -52 (631 scored, 683 allowed) 4 Milwaukee enters on mixed form at 2-3 in their last 5 games (WLLLW) while St. Louis is ice cold at 1-4 (LLLLW)

