Mets vs Rangers Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds Analysis - September 13

The Texas Rangers and New York Mets clash at Citi Field this Saturday in a critical late-season matchup between two teams fighting for playoff positioning, with just one game separating them in the standings at 77-70 and 76-70 respectively.

Texas brings the league's top-ranked pitching staff (3.43 ERA) and stellar defense (.991 fielding percentage) to Queens, while the Mets counter with a more potent offense that scores over half a run more per game despite their home struggles.

With veteran Patrick Corbin taking the mound for Texas against rookie Brandon Sproat for New York, this contest presents contrasting styles as the Rangers' pitching excellence meets the Mets' offensive firepower in a game that could swing playoff race momentum.

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Mets vs Texas Rangers matchup, our predictive model gives the Mets a 68% chance of defeating the Rangers. Pre-game probabilities New York Mets -160 Moneyline Win % 68 % 32 % Texas Rangers +136 New York Mets: 68% win probability Superior run differential with 697 runs scored vs 653 allowed (+44)

Strong NL East positioning at 76-72 despite recent struggles

Home field advantage at Citi Field with 514 winning percentage Texas Rangers: 32% win probability Poor road performance indicated by middling AL West standing (78-70)

Defensive concerns allowing 542 runs in 148 games

Recent inconsistency with WWWWW form masking season-long struggles

Mets vs. Rangers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers preview

These two wild card contenders sit just one game apart in the standings, making this September showdown at Citi Field a genuine playoff atmosphere clash.

The Rangers bring baseball's best ERA at 3.43 and top-tier defense into Queens, while the Mets counter with a more potent offense that's averaging nearly half a run more per game.

Veteran Patrick Corbin takes the ball for Texas despite his bloated 4.50 career ERA, facing rookie Brandon Sproat who's made just one career appearance but showed promise in limited action.

New York's bullpen woes continue to loom large with a concerning 34% inherited runner scoring rate, while Texas boasts a more reliable relief corps despite some recent save struggles.

The Mets have been the better home team this season, but the Rangers' stellar pitching staff and league-leading defensive efficiency make them dangerous in any venue.

With both teams desperate for every win down the stretch, expect a tightly contested affair where small margins and late-inning execution could determine the outcome.

Key stats 1 New York Mets sit 6th in the National League with 76 wins and a .514 winning percentage through 148 games 2 Texas Rangers are 7th in the American League at 78-70 (.527) but lead the AL West at 3rd position 3 Mets have scored 697 runs but allowed 653, giving them a +44 run differential this season 4 Rangers boast the best run prevention in their division at 542 runs allowed compared to 638 scored

