Padres vs Rockies Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Stats For September 14

The Colorado Rockies (40-106) head to Petco Park on Saturday to face the San Diego Padres (79-67) in what could be one of the season's most lopsided matchups on paper.

With veteran Yu Darvish taking the mound for San Diego against rookie Chase Dollander, the Padres enter as heavy -144 favourites looking to extend their playoff push against baseball's worst team.

While Colorado's dismal 30th-ranked pitching staff (6.01 ERA) faces San Diego's elite 3rd-ranked run prevention unit, the wide betting spread suggests this contest might offer more intrigue than meets the eye.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Diego Padres vs Colorado Rockies matchup, our predictive model gives the Padres a 74.5% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities San Diego Padres -350 Moneyline Win % 74.5 % 25.5 % Colorado Rockies +292 San Diego Padres: 74.5% win probability Strong overall record at 80-68 (.541 winning percentage)

Excellent run prevention with just 569 runs allowed, second-best in NL West

Solid offensive production with 621 runs scored, ranking 2nd in their division Colorado Rockies: 25.5% win probability Worst record in baseball at 41-107 (.277 winning percentage)

Historically bad pitching staff allowing 935 runs, most in MLB

Poor recent form going 1-4 in their last five games (WLLLL)

Padres vs. Rockies Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies preview

The Rockies roll into Petco Park carrying the heaviest burden in baseball - a woeful 40-106 record that has them locked into the worst season in franchise history.

Colorado's offense has been anemic all year, managing just 3.7 runs per game while their pitching staff has been absolutely torched for over six runs per contest.

Chase Dollander takes the mound for the visitors with a brutal 2-12 record and 6.52 ERA that tells the story of Colorado's nightmare campaign.

San Diego sits in a much better spot at 79-67, though their offense has been inconsistent lately, ranking just 24th in runs scored despite solid pitching that ranks third in MLB for runs allowed.

Yu Darvish brings veteran stability to the hill for the Padres with his 3.64 ERA and proven track record, giving San Diego a massive edge in the pitching matchup.

With playoff hopes still alive, the Padres need to take care of business against a Rockies team that's been one of the worst defensive clubs in the majors all season long.

Key stats 1 San Diego Padres sit 2nd in NL West with an 80-68 record (.541), trailing the Dodgers by just 2 games 2 Colorado Rockies are dead last in NL West at 41-107 (.277), a staggering 39 games behind the Padres 3 The Padres have allowed just 569 runs this season, the 3rd-fewest in the National League 4 Colorado has surrendered a league-worst 935 runs, 366 more than San Diego's total

