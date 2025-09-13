Mariners vs Angels Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Stats - September 13

The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, with Seattle sitting nine games above .500 while the Angels find themselves eight games below as both teams look to finish the season strong.

Right-hander Bryan Woo takes the mound for Seattle with a solid 3.26 ERA, facing Angels rookie Mitch Farris who enters with an impressive 2.45 ERA over just 11 innings of major league experience.

With the Mariners favoured at -182 and the total set at 8 runs, this matchup could hinge on whether Seattle's superior pitching staff can contain a struggling Angels offense that ranks 20th in runs per game.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels prediction: who will win? For tonight's Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels matchup, our predictive model gives the Mariners a 70.5% chance of defeating the Angels. Pre-game probabilities Seattle Mariners -220 Moneyline Win % 70.5 % 29.5 % Los Angeles Angels +184 Seattle Mariners: 70.5% win probability Hot streak with five straight wins (WWWWW recent form)

Strong run differential at +40 with 689 runs scored vs 649 allowed

Tied for AL West lead at 80-68, 14.5 games better than the Angels Los Angeles Angels: 29.5% win probability Poor recent form going 2-3 in last five games (LLWWL)

Massive run differential problem at -120 with 634 runs scored vs 754 allowed

Struggling record at 69-79, sitting fourth in AL West and 11 games under .500

Mariners vs. Angels Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels preview

The Mariners find themselves in a precarious spot at 78-68, desperately needing wins to keep their playoff hopes alive while hosting an Angels squad that's effectively playing spoiler at 69-77.

Seattle sends Bryan Woo to the mound with his solid 3.26 ERA and impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.77, giving them a clear pitching advantage over Los Angeles rookie Mitch Farris, who has just 11 innings under his belt despite posting decent early numbers.

The Angels offense continues to struggle mightily, ranking dead last in several categories with a team batting average of just .229 and managing only 4.3 runs per game, while their pitching staff sits 27th in baseball with a 4.80 ERA.

Seattle's lineup has been marginally better at the plate, hitting .243 with 213 home runs, but they'll need to capitalize on what should be a favorable matchup against the inexperienced Farris to avoid another costly slip-up at home.

With the Mariners' bullpen holding a respectable 3.96 team ERA compared to LA's underwhelming relief corps, this game could hinge on whether Seattle can build an early lead and hand it over to their more reliable late-game arms.

Key stats 1 Seattle Mariners lead the AL West with an 80-68 record (.541), tied with Houston for the division crown 2 Los Angeles Angels sit fourth in AL West at 69-79 (.466), 11 games behind Seattle in the standings 3 Mariners riding a five-game winning streak (WWWWW) while Angels have dropped two of their last five (LLWWL) 4 Seattle allows 4.39 runs per game (649 in 148 games) compared to Angels giving up 5.09 runs per game (754 in 148 games)

