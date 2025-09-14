Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction: Expert Picks & Fenway Edge - September 14

The AL East rivals clash at Fenway Park on Sunday with both teams sitting at identical 81-66 records, making this September showdown a crucial divisional battle with playoff implications.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 62.5% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities Boston Red Sox -152 Moneyline Win % 62.5 % 37.5 % New York Yankees +135 Boston Red Sox: 62.5% win probability Strong offensive production averaging 4.9 runs per game (730 runs in 149 games)

Superior run differential at +102 compared to Yankees' +131 over more games

Hot recent form with two wins in last five games after struggling stretch New York Yankees: 37.5% win probability Inconsistent recent form showing 2-3 record in last five games (WWWLL)

Defensive concerns allowing 639 runs, higher rate than Red Sox per game

Road struggles as division rival in hostile Fenway environment

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees preview

The Red Sox host the Yankees at Fenway Park on Sunday night with both clubs sitting at identical 81-65 records, making this a crucial late-season clash between the AL East rivals.

Boston's pitching edge comes through lefty Garrett Crochet, who brings a sharp 2.96 ERA and impressive 4.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio to the mound against New York's Will Warren, who has struggled with a 5.05 ERA and 1.43 WHIP this season.

The Yankees offense has been more prolific, leading MLB with 5.2 runs per game and 249 home runs, while the Red Sox counter with better pitching depth and a 3.74 team ERA that ranks among the league's better marks.

New York's bullpen has been inconsistent with a 64.4% save rate and 21 blown opportunities, creating late-game vulnerability that Boston could exploit at home.

With the season winding down and playoff positioning at stake, this Sunday night rivalry game carries extra weight as both teams jockey for October positioning.

Key stats 1 Yankees sit third in AL East at 83-65 (.561), two games back of division-leading Blue Jays 2 Boston holds fifth place in AL East at 81-68 (.544), trailing New York by just two games in the standings 3 New York averages 5.2 runs per game (770 runs in 148 games) compared to Boston's 4.9 (730 in 149 games) 4 Yankees have struggled lately with a 2-3 record in their last five games (WWWLL) while Red Sox are ice-cold at 2-3 (LLLWW)

