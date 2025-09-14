MLB Best Bets Today: Home Run Props Lead Sunday's 15-Game Slate

Springer has crossed home plate 97 times this season and scored in 27 of his last 34 games with excellent consistency.

His .451 on-base percentage over that 34-game stretch shows his ability to get on base regularly.

Baltimore starts Albert Suarez as an opener, against whom Springer owns a .400 OBP in five plate appearances.

The Orioles bullpen has been brutal this series, allowing nine runs in 5.2 innings with a 4.46 ERA ranking 23rd in MLB.

Toronto's potent lineup averaging 4.9 runs per game provides plenty of RBI opportunities to drive Springer home.