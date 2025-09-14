MLB Best Bets Today: Home Run Props Lead Sunday's 15-Game Slate

Sunday's 15-game MLB slate delivers prime betting value with home run props taking center stage, led by league leader Cal Raleigh (+219) and Aaron Judge (+315) facing favorable matchups.
The Cardinals-Brewers series finale offers strong over potential at 8.5 runs, while George Springer's run-scoring streak continues as Toronto looks to sweep Baltimore.
Our expert MLB picks today target pitcher weaknesses and hot hitters, with detailed analysis on the most profitable angles across today's action.
MLB best bets
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|1:37 PM
@
|2:10 PM
@
|4:10 PM
@
|7:00 PM
Blue Jays vs. Orioles betting tips
Springer has crossed home plate 97 times this season and scored in 27 of his last 34 games with excellent consistency.
His .451 on-base percentage over that 34-game stretch shows his ability to get on base regularly.
Baltimore starts Albert Suarez as an opener, against whom Springer owns a .400 OBP in five plate appearances.
The Orioles bullpen has been brutal this series, allowing nine runs in 5.2 innings with a 4.46 ERA ranking 23rd in MLB.
Toronto's potent lineup averaging 4.9 runs per game provides plenty of RBI opportunities to drive Springer home.
Brewers vs. Cardinals betting tips
Miles Mikolas takes the mound for St. Louis with concerning metrics including a 5.34 expected ERA and bottom-tier rankings in strikeout rate and barrel rate.
Milwaukee's Jose Quintana also shows regression signs despite solid surface stats, ranking in the bottom third for expected ERA and barrel rate.
Mikolas has struggled against Milwaukee historically with a 4.15 ERA over six meetings while posting a 4.84 ERA this season.
Quintana has been even worse against St. Louis with a 5.40 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over nine previous matchups.
Both pitchers rank poorly in strikeout metrics, and three of the past four meetings between these teams have produced 10 or more runs.
Mariners vs. Angels betting tips
Raleigh leads MLB with 53 home runs and faces right-hander Kyle Hendricks who he has dominated historically.
Through five plate appearances against Hendricks, Raleigh boasts a perfect 1.000 slugging percentage and 1.028 expected slugging.
One of his two hits against Hendricks was already a home run, showing his ability to take him deep.
Seattle hosts Los Angeles in a favorable home environment where Raleigh has been particularly strong.
The matchup presents excellent value at +219 odds for the league's home run leader against a pitcher he has owned.
Red Sox vs. Yankees betting tips
Judge sits second in the AL home run race with 47 dingers and enters in scorching form with four homers in his past five games.
Boston's Garrett Crochet has surrendered eight home runs over his last six starts despite his ace-level stuff.
Judge has consistently taken advantage of left-handed pitching and represents the Yankees' best power threat.
The Red Sox starter's recent struggles with the long ball create an ideal spot for Judge to continue his hot streak.
At +315 odds, this represents solid value for a hitter who has been one of baseball's most consistent power sources.
