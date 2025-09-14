Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction: Scherzer's Edge & Best Bets - September 14

The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on Saturday in a crucial late-season clash between teams heading in opposite directions, with Toronto (83-62) firmly in playoff contention while Baltimore (68-77) battles to stay relevant.

All eyes will be on the pitching matchup as veteran ace Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Blue Jays against struggling Orioles starter Tomoyuki Sugano, who has surrendered four runs in each of his last three losses.

With Toronto favoured at -210 on the moneyline and boasting a potent offensive attack that averages nearly five runs per game, the Blue Jays look to capitalise on home field advantage against an Orioles squad that has been inconsistent all season.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction: who will win? For tonight's Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 74% chance of defeating the Orioles. Pre-game probabilities Toronto Blue Jays -190 Moneyline Win % 74 % 26 % Baltimore Orioles +158 Toronto Blue Jays: 74% win probability League-leading offense with 738 runs scored through 148 games

Strong recent form with 3 wins in their last 5 games (WWWLW)

Superior run differential of +77 compared to Baltimore's -85 Baltimore Orioles: 26% win probability Worst record in AL East at 69-79, sitting 17 games behind Toronto

Poor run prevention allowing 718 runs, fourth-most in their division

Inconsistent play with just 2 wins in their last 5 games (LLWWW)

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles preview

The Blue Jays enter Saturday's matchup against Baltimore sitting at 83-62 and in solid playoff position, while the Orioles at 68-77 are playing out the string in what's been a disappointing season.

Max Scherzer takes the mound for Toronto looking to bounce back from recent struggles, facing an Orioles lineup that has historically struggled against the veteran ace with just a .140 batting average and .480 OPS in career matchups.

Baltimore counters with Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been particularly vulnerable lately, surrendering four runs in each of his last three starts while posting concerning underlying metrics including a 5.14 xERA.

The Blue Jays offense should find plenty of opportunities against Sugano's contact-heavy approach, especially with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. riding a hot streak with a .512 average over his last 10 games.

Toronto has been dominant at Rogers Centre and will look to continue their strong September push, while Baltimore's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a 4.60 ERA this season.

This shapes up as a classic late-season clash where playoff-bound Toronto faces a rebuilding Orioles squad that's allowed the fifth-most home runs in baseball.

Key stats 1 Toronto leads AL East at 86-62 (.581) while Baltimore sits last at 69-79 (.466) 2 Blue Jays have scored 738 runs compared to Baltimore's 633, a 105-run difference 3 Baltimore's defense has allowed 718 runs against Toronto's 661, giving up 57 more runs 4 Toronto enters on WWWLW form while Baltimore shows LLWWW recent form

