MLB Best Bets September 15: Judge, Betts Lead Expert Picks Today

MLB best bets
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|6:40 PM
@
|7:40 PM
@
|10:10 PM
@
|10:10 PM
Pirates vs. Cubs betting tips
Taillon has a strong history against Pittsburgh, striking out seven Pirates in 6.1 innings when they met earlier this season.
The Cubs right-hander has accumulated 83 strikeouts in 110.2 innings, showing decent punch-out ability when conditions are right.
Pittsburgh ranks eighth in baseball for strikeouts, making them a favorable matchup for pitchers looking to rack up Ks.
While Taillon hasn't been striking out tons lately, this Pirates lineup plays right into his strengths as a contact-limiting pitcher.
Getting plus money on a pitcher with proven success against this specific opponent offers solid value.
Twins vs. Yankees betting tips
Rodon has been absolutely dominant lately, allowing under 2.5 earned runs in seven straight outings with a 2.25 ERA this month.
The lefty posted a brilliant 3.15 ERA in August and has carried that momentum into September with consistent command.
His previous matchup against Minnesota was spectacular - seven innings of one-run ball with just one hit allowed and five strikeouts.
Rodon held a tough Detroit Tigers lineup to just two earned runs in his last start, showing he can handle quality opposition.
With a 3.11 ERA overall and this level of recent form, backing the under makes strong sense despite the juice.
Dodgers vs. Phillies betting tips
Betts is absolutely scorching right now, hitting .462 over the last week with five hits in his last two games against San Francisco.
The veteran just cashed this prop in back-to-back games, going 3-for-4 on Sunday in a dominant 10-2 win over the Giants.
His history against Phillies starter Ranger Suarez is excellent - he's 4-for-9 lifetime with two home runs against the lefty.
Betts has shown consistent power with 18 homers this season and owns a solid .267 average against left-handed pitching.
The momentum and matchup history make this an excellent value play at even money odds.
Betts is locked in right now with two homers over the last week while hitting nearly .500 during this torrid stretch.
His track record against Ranger Suarez is outstanding - 4-for-9 lifetime with two home runs against the Phillies lefty.
Suarez has allowed 10 home runs in 23 starts this season, with nine of them coming off right-handed bats like Betts.
The veteran has 18 homers on the year and has shown he can go deep at any moment, especially when he's seeing the ball well.
The combination of hot form, favorable matchup history, and decent odds makes this worth a small play.
