White Sox vs Orioles Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown - September 16

The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox wrap up disappointing seasons when they meet at Rate Field on Tuesday, with both teams playing out the string as non-contenders.

Baltimore enters at 69-80 as slight road favourites despite ranking near the bottom in most offensive categories, while the White Sox sit at a dismal 57-93 with one of baseball's worst records.

Tyler Wells takes the mound for the Orioles against Shane Smith in what shapes up as a battle between two teams simply looking to build momentum heading into the offseason.

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago White Sox vs Baltimore Orioles matchup, our predictive model gives the Orioles a 61% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Chicago White Sox -130 Moneyline Win % 39 % 61 % Baltimore Orioles +110 Chicago White Sox: 39% win probability Worst record in baseball at 57-94 (.377) with 94 losses already locked up

Terrible recent form with LLLLW showing just one win in their last five games

Defensive struggles evident in allowing 687 runs, significantly more than Baltimore's 730 runs allowed despite fewer games played Baltimore Orioles: 61% win probability Better overall record at 70-80 (.467) compared to Chicago's dismal 57-94 (.377) mark

Superior offensive production with 639 runs scored versus Chicago's 601 runs

More competitive divisional performance sitting 5th in AL East while Chicago languishes in last place of AL Central

White Sox vs. Orioles Odds

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles preview

The Orioles arrive in Chicago sitting at 69-80, a disappointing campaign for a franchise that's struggled to find consistency in 2025, while the White Sox at 57-93 are having an even rougher go of it at Rate Field.

Tyler Wells takes the mound for Baltimore with a 4.01 ERA across 305 career innings, facing off against Chicago's Shane Smith, who's posted a solid 3.78 ERA in limited action this season.

Both offenses have been anemic, with Baltimore averaging just 4.3 runs per game (22nd in MLB) and the White Sox even worse at 4.0 runs per contest, ranking 26th in the majors.

The pitching matchup favors the visitors slightly, as Wells has shown better durability with 281 career strikeouts, while Smith's 122 K's in 131 frames suggest promising stuff in smaller doses.

Chicago's bullpen has been particularly unreliable with just a 52.3% save rate, ranking 29th in the league, which could prove costly in what projects to be a low-scoring affair.

With both teams essentially playing out the string, this Tuesday night contest becomes more about individual performances and building momentum heading into the offseason.

Key stats 1 Chicago White Sox sit dead last in AL Central at 57-94, 37.7% win rate - worst in American League 2 Baltimore Orioles fifth in AL East at 70-80, 46.7% win rate with negative run differential of -91 3 White Sox allowing 4.55 runs per game (687 against in 151 games) - second-worst defensive mark in AL 4 Both teams struggling recently with White Sox on LLLLW form and Orioles on WLLLW streak over last five games

