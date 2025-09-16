Rockies vs Marlins Prediction: Best Odds & Expert Picks For September 17

The Miami Marlins head to Colorado's notorious Coors Field on Tuesday night looking to take advantage of one of MLB's worst teams, as the struggling Rockies (41-109) face a Marlins side (70-80) that still carries playoff hopes despite their mediocre record.

With Eury Perez taking the mound for Miami against Colorado's Kyle Freeland, the betting public is backing the visitors at -132, though the thin air and unpredictable nature of games at altitude always creates value opportunities.

The Rockies' historically bad pitching staff (6.01 ERA, 30th in MLB) meets a Marlins offense that has shown flashes of power but remains inconsistent, setting up an intriguing total play with the over/under sitting at 8.

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins matchup, our predictive model gives the Marlins a 65% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +130 Moneyline Win % 35 % 65 % Miami Marlins -146 Colorado Rockies: 35% win probability League-worst record at 41-109 with just a .273 winning percentage

Historically bad pitching allowing 955 runs, 133 more than any other team

Poor recent form at LLWLL showing inconsistent play down the stretch Miami Marlins: 65% win probability Superior overall record at 70-80 compared to Colorado's league-worst 41-109

Better recent form with LWWWW showing momentum in their last five games

Significantly better run differential allowing 749 runs versus Colorado's MLB-worst 955 runs allowed

Rockies vs. Marlins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins preview

The Rockies' nightmare season hits a new low at Coors Field on Tuesday, where their 41-109 record tells the story of a franchise in full rebuild mode facing a Marlins squad that's been equally disappointing at 70-80.

Kyle Freeland takes the mound for Colorado carrying a career 4.54 ERA and the burden of pitching for the league's worst staff, one that's surrendered 955 runs and posts a ghastly 6.01 team ERA.

Miami counters with Eury Perez, whose 3.87 ERA looks stellar by comparison, though the young righty will need to navigate the thin air of Denver where offensive numbers typically inflate.

The Rockies offense has been anemic all season, ranking 29th in runs per game at just 3.72, while striking out more than any team except one with 1,416 whiffs.

Colorado's defense matches their pitching woes with a .981 fielding percentage that ranks 29th, turning just 65.8% of balls in play into outs in a season where almost nothing has gone right.

With both teams playing out the string, this late-season matchup becomes more about individual performances and development than any meaningful standings implications.

Key stats 1 Colorado sits dead last in the NL West at 41-109 (.273), 43 games behind the division-leading Dodgers 2 Miami ranks 11th in the NL at 70-80 (.467), sitting 20 games back of the NL East champion Phillies 3 The Rockies have allowed a league-worst 955 runs while scoring just 558, creating a brutal -397 run differential 4 Miami has managed just 655 runs scored against 749 allowed for a -94 run differential this season

