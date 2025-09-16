Tigers vs Guardians Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks - September 16

The Detroit Tigers welcome the Cleveland Guardians to Comerica Park on Tuesday night in a crucial late-season clash between AL Central rivals, with Detroit sitting at 85-65 and Cleveland at 78-71.

The Tigers enter as heavy favourites at -160 on the moneyline, backed by their superior offensive output of 4.86 runs per game compared to Cleveland's league-worst 3.9 runs per contest.

With both teams fighting for playoff positioning, this matchup between Casey Mize and Joey Cantillo could prove pivotal as the regular season winds down.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians prediction: who will win? For tonight's Detroit Tigers vs Cleveland Guardians matchup, our predictive model gives the Guardians a 59.5% chance of defeating the Tigers. Pre-game probabilities Detroit Tigers -149 Moneyline Win % 40.5 % 59.5 % Cleveland Guardians +130 Detroit Tigers: 40.5% win probability Poor recent form with four losses in last five games (WLLLW)

Inconsistent performance despite strong record (85-65 but struggling lately)

Higher runs allowed rate showing defensive concerns (634 runs allowed vs Guardians' 611) Cleveland Guardians: 59.5% win probability Strong pitching staff limiting runs (611 runs allowed in 149 games)

Hot recent form with four wins in last five games (WWWWL)

Better run differential showing balanced offense and defense (+31 vs Tigers' +95)

Tigers vs. Guardians Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians preview

The Tigers enter this divisional matchup riding the momentum of a strong season at 85-65, while Cleveland sits at 78-71 and desperately needs wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Detroit's offense has been clicking all year, ranking 8th in runs per game at 4.86, compared to Cleveland's struggling attack that sits 27th with just 3.9 runs per contest.

On the mound, Casey Mize brings a 4.20 career ERA for the Tigers against Joey Cantillo, who sports a slightly better 3.88 mark but has faced far fewer major league hitters.

The Guardians' pitching staff has been their saving grace with a solid 3.80 team ERA, but their anemic .225 team batting average tells the story of an offense that simply can't generate enough runs.

Detroit's home field advantage at Comerica Park could prove crucial, especially with their lineup featuring 187 home runs this season compared to Cleveland's modest 154 long balls.

With the Tigers heavily favored at -160, this shapes up as a must-win situation for Cleveland if they want to stay in the hunt for October baseball.

Key stats 1 Detroit sits first in AL Central at 85-65 (.567), seven games ahead of Cleveland's 78-71 record 2 Cleveland struggles offensively with just 580 runs scored compared to Detroit's 729, lowest total among playoff contenders 3 Detroit has allowed 634 runs while Cleveland's pitching staff has been stronger, giving up 611 runs in one fewer game 4 Recent form favors Cleveland with four wins in last five games (WWWWL) while Detroit has dropped four of five (WLLLW)

