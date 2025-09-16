Dodgers vs Phillies Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Stats - September 16

The Philadelphia Phillies bring their superior 89-61 record into Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, where they face a Los Angeles Dodgers squad sitting five games back in the standings but boasting home-field advantage and the two-way brilliance of Shohei Ohtani on the mound.

With the Phillies entering as -210 road favorites despite playing away from home, this matchup pits Cristopher Sanchez's consistent 3.30 ERA against Ohtani's elite 3.06 mark in what projects as a pitcher's duel with an 8-run total.

Both teams rank among baseball's top offensive units, but Philadelphia's superior bullpen and defensive efficiency could prove decisive in this late-season clash between playoff contenders.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies matchup, our predictive model gives the Phillies a 61.5% chance of defeating the Dodgers. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Dodgers -115 Moneyline Win % 38.5 % 61.5 % Philadelphia Phillies -102 Los Angeles Dodgers: 38.5% win probability Inconsistent recent play with LWWLW form showing only 3 wins in last 5

Defensive struggles allowing 647 runs, 39 more than the Phillies

Lower winning percentage at .560 compared to Phillies' .596 mark Philadelphia Phillies: 61.5% win probability Superior overall record with 90 wins compared to Dodgers' 84 wins

Better run differential allowing 608 runs versus Dodgers' 647 runs allowed

Strong recent momentum with WLWWW form showing 4 wins in last 5 games

Dodgers vs. Phillies Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview

Two playoff-bound teams clash at Dodger Stadium as Philadelphia visits Los Angeles in a late-season test with distinct stakes for each club.

The Phillies enter this matchup riding their solid pitching foundation, with starter Cristopher Sanchez sporting a sharp 3.30 ERA over his career and a team staff that ranks 7th in baseball with a 3.83 ERA.

Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the Dodgers with impressive career numbers including a 3.06 ERA and 3.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio, anchoring a lineup that leads the National League by averaging 5.11 runs per game.

Philadelphia's offense has been productive with 728 runs scored and 191 home runs, though their .261 team batting average suggests they rely more on timely hitting than pure contact.

The Dodgers counter with 217 homers and a slightly better .438 slugging percentage, making this a compelling matchup between Philadelphia's pitching depth and Los Angeles' offensive firepower.

Both teams have shown resilience in the bullpen with the Phillies converting 65.2% of save situations while the Dodgers sit at 62.9%, setting up what could be a tight finish in the late innings.

Key stats 1 Philadelphia Phillies top the NL East at 90-61 (.596) while Los Angeles Dodgers lead the NL West at 84-66 (.560) 2 The Phillies have scored 734 runs and allowed 608, giving them a +126 run differential compared to the Dodgers' +120 (767 scored, 647 allowed) 3 Philadelphia enters on WLWWW form over their last five games, while LA shows LWWLW recent form 4 Both teams sit in playoff position with the Phillies holding a 6-game advantage in overall record

