MLB Best Bets Today: Power Surge Picks & Strikeout Value September 17

September baseball delivers high-stakes playoff positioning and some of the year's best betting value, with Tuesday's slate featuring power surges from proven sluggers and strikeout props on rising pitchers.

Our MLB best bets target three home run plays with strong historical matchups — Manny Machado's 3-for-5 success against Clay Holmes, Eugenio Suarez's .447 average versus Michael Wacha, and Teoscar Hernandez's two bombs in nine at-bats against Cristopher Sanchez.

We've also identified strikeout value with Cubs rookie Cade Horton facing Pittsburgh's right-handed struggles and reliable veteran spots that cash based on recent form and matchup data.

