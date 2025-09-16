Cardinals vs Reds Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks - September 16

The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals meet at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night with both clubs sitting below .500 and fighting for late-season pride in what could be a pitcher's duel between Andrew Abbott and Michael McGreevy.

Cincinnati enters as a -160 road favourite despite their mediocre 74-75 record, banking on Abbott's solid 3.41 ERA and a pitching staff that ranks 8th in hits allowed per game.

The Cardinals (73-77) will look to play spoiler at home, where their slightly better defensive efficiency could help McGreevy build on his promising 9-3 career mark in what shapes up as an evenly matched affair with a tight 9-run total.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cardinals vs Reds matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 62.5% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities St. Louis Cardinals -102 Moneyline Win % 37.5 % 62.5 % Cincinnati Reds -115 St. Louis Cardinals: 37.5% win probability Struggling defensively allowing 705 runs in 151 games

Poor recent momentum with LWLLL record in last five games

Below .500 record at 73-78 showing overall inconsistency Cincinnati Reds: 62.5% win probability Superior run prevention with 651 runs allowed compared to Cardinals' 705

Better recent form showing resilience with WLLLW finish

Stronger offensive output averaging 4.5 runs per game (676 runs in 150 games)

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds preview

The Cardinals and Reds meet in a late-season clash that carries little playoff weight but plenty of divisional pride, with both clubs sitting below .500 and looking to play spoiler down the stretch.

Cincinnati brings a slight edge on the mound with Andrew Abbott (career 3.41 ERA) facing off against Cardinals rookie Michael McGreevy, who's shown promise with a 9-3 record but limited big league experience.

The Reds' offense has been middling all year, ranking 14th in runs per game at 4.5, but they've found some pop with 151 home runs and could exploit a Cardinals pitching staff that's surrendered 694 runs this season.

St. Louis counter-punches with a slightly better bullpen conversion rate (65.0% saves) compared to Cincinnati's shaky 62.5% mark, which could prove decisive in a tight affair.

Both clubs enter with nearly identical offensive numbers - the Cardinals batting .245 to Cincinnati's .246 - making this matchup as even as the records suggest.

Tuesday's contest at Busch Stadium shapes up as a classic late-season grinder between two teams with nothing to lose and everything to prove.

Key stats 1 St. Louis Cardinals sit 4th in NL Central with a 73-78 record, 18 games behind division leaders Milwaukee 2 Cincinnati Reds are 3rd in NL Central at 75-75, just two games ahead of the Cardinals in the standings 3 Cardinals have struggled defensively, allowing 705 runs compared to Cincinnati's 651 runs against 4 Both teams enter on poor form - Cardinals are 1-4 in their last 5 games while Reds are 2-3

