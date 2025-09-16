Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown - September 16

The Toronto Blue Jays visit George M. Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday as heavy -196 favorites against a struggling Tampa Bay Rays side that sits 14 games back in the standings at 73-76.

With Jose Berrios taking the mound for Toronto against Ryan Pepiot, the Blue Jays' fourth-ranked offense (5.0 runs per game) faces a Rays pitching staff that ranks 10th in MLB with a 3.90 team ERA.

Toronto's playoff push meets Tampa Bay's pride as both teams look to finish the season strong in what could be a pivotal late-September matchup.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays prediction: who will win? For tonight's Rays vs Blue Jays matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 62% chance of defeating the Rays. Pre-game probabilities Tampa Bay Rays -110 Moneyline Win % 38 % 62 % Toronto Blue Jays +100 Tampa Bay Rays: 38% win probability Bottom-half AL East record at 73-77 (.487), struggling 15 games behind Toronto

Inconsistent recent play with just two wins in last five games (LLWLL)

Offensive struggles with only 668 runs scored, ranking 10th in the American League Toronto Blue Jays: 62% win probability League-leading offense with 751 runs scored, 87 more than Tampa Bay

Dominant AL East position at 88-62 (.587), 15 games ahead of the Rays

Strong recent form with five straight wins (WWWWW) heading into this matchup

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview

The Blue Jays arrive in Tampa Bay with playoff aspirations intact, sitting 14 games ahead of the Rays at 87-62 and needing every win they can get down the stretch.

Jose Berrios takes the ball for Toronto, bringing his 4.07 ERA and veteran presence to what could be a crucial road start, while Tampa Bay counters with Ryan Pepiot, who has been solid with a 3.42 ERA across his young career.

Toronto's offense has been clicking at 5.0 runs per game, ranking fourth in the majors, but they'll face a Rays pitching staff that has quietly posted the 10th-best team ERA at 3.90.

The Blue Jays' bullpen remains a concern with just a 62.9% save rate and 23 blown opportunities, which could loom large in what projects as a tight contest.

Tampa Bay enters this one still mathematically alive but needing to play spoiler, and their home field advantage at Steinbrenner Field has served them well throughout the season.

With the Rays' strong defensive efficiency ranking seventh in MLB and the Blue Jays struggling in the field at 21st, small margins could decide this September matchup.

Key stats 1 Toronto Blue Jays lead the AL East at 88-62 (.587), while Tampa Bay Rays sit fourth at 73-77 (.487), 15 games back 2 Blue Jays are riding a five-game winning streak (WWWWW) compared to Rays' inconsistent 2-3 form (LLWLL) 3 Toronto has scored 751 runs this season versus Tampa Bay's 668, a significant 83-run offensive advantage 4 Both teams have similar defensive metrics with Toronto allowing 664 runs and Tampa Bay 620, giving the Rays a slight edge

