Rockies vs Marlins Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For September 18

The Miami Marlins travel to Coors Field on Wednesday as heavy -130 favourites against a Colorado Rockies side that has stumbled to a dismal 41-109 record this season.

While Miami sits at 70-80 and out of playoff contention, they still possess significantly more talent than a Rockies squad that ranks dead last in multiple pitching categories, including a 6.01 team ERA.

The pitching matchup features Ryan Weathers taking the mound for Miami against Colorado's McCade Brown, who brings a concerning 10.23 ERA and 0-4 record into this contest at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins matchup, our predictive model gives the Marlins a 65% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +138 Moneyline Win % 35 % 65 % Miami Marlins -160 Colorado Rockies: 35% win probability Worst record in baseball at 41-110 (.272 winning percentage) with 69 more losses than wins

League-worst run differential of -398 (563 runs scored, 961 runs allowed) showing major offensive and defensive struggles

Dismal recent form with just 1 win in last 5 games (LLLWL) and no momentum heading into final stretch Miami Marlins: 65% win probability Better overall record at 71-80 (.470) compared to Colorado's 41-110 (.272)

Superior run differential with 661 runs scored vs 754 allowed, while Colorado has managed just 563 runs scored

Recent form shows signs of life with 3 wins in last 5 games (WLWWW) heading into this contest

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Rockies vs. Marlins Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins preview

The Miami Marlins head into the thin air of Coors Field carrying a respectable 70-80 record against a Colorado squad that's endured one of the worst seasons in recent memory at 41-109.

Ryan Weathers takes the mound for Miami with a 4.84 ERA and solid strikeout numbers, while the Rockies counter with McCade Brown, who's struggled mightily in limited action with a bloated 10.23 ERA.

Miami's offense has been steady if unspectacular, posting 4.4 runs per game and a .250 team average, but they'll face a Colorado pitching staff that's surrendered nearly seven runs per nine innings this season.

The Rockies have struck out more than any team except one, fanning 1,416 times while managing just 3.72 runs per contest in what's been a forgettable campaign.

With the betting line favoring Miami at -130, this matchup pits a mediocre but functional Marlins team against a Rockies squad that's simply run out of gas in the season's final weeks.

The total sits at 8 runs, which seems conservative given Coors Field's reputation and Colorado's porous pitching staff that ranks dead last in ERA.

Key stats 1 Colorado Rockies sit dead last in the NL West at 41-110, posting the worst record in baseball with a .272 winning percentage 2 The Rockies have allowed a staggering 961 runs while scoring just 563, creating a -398 run differential that's by far the worst in MLB 3 Miami Marlins rank 3rd in the NL East at 71-80 (.470), finishing 20 games ahead of Colorado in the standings 4 Both teams enter with poor recent form - Colorado is 1-4 in their last 5 games while Miami is 3-2 but still 9 games under .500

Betting on the MLB?